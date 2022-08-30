ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
Firefighter injured fighting fire at Warren automotive facility

WARREN — A firefighter was the only person inured during a building fire on Van Dyke Avenue Sept. 2. At approximately 10:41 a.m. Sept. 2, Warren firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an automotive repair facility at 21457 Van Dyke Ave., near Meadow Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a car inside the business “totally consumed” in flames and heavy black smoke coming from the building, Warren Fire Chief Skip McAdams said.
FLOCK technology coming to Marine City

The Marine City Commission recently approved the purchase of six cameras from FLOCK Safety to be installed around intersections in the city in order to help fight crime. The commission first okayed a motion to waive competitive bidding for the purchase of the FLOCK system, simply because it’s the only company that offers the devices.
Female Entrepreneur & Solo Parent Expands Business to Port Huron

Ft. Gratiot, Port Huron, MI – Krista Ward, Owner of KM5 Massage LLC, has expanded her Ft. Gratiot massage therapy business with a new location in downtown Port Huron and the addition of two licensed massage therapists. KM5 South, a wellness studio and boutique, will celebrate with an Open House on September 7th from 6-8 PM.
Take a Sweet Stroll in Downtown Port Huron Friday Night

Downtown Port Huron businesses have been celebrating the first Friday of each month with a fun theme, and the last one of the summer season is coming up this Friday night, September 2nd. The theme for Friday night is Sweet Stroll and some downtown businesses will be hosting bakers and...
Meijer Grocery is coming in 2023

Meijer is launching a supermarket store format, with plans to open the first two locations early next year in southeast Michigan. Meijer Grocery stores will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty care. The stores will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, which sit adjacent to each other in the northern Detroit area.
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned

Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
