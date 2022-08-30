Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
You may qualify for utility credit for power outage during storm
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who were without power for days after a storm on Monday, Aug. 29, can apply for a $25 credit from the utility companies. The Michigan Public Service Commission mandates the credit and sets the criteria to apply:. –An outage of more than 120 hours...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State Police encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month
LANSING, MICH. Emergencies can happen when we least expect them. That is why Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michigan residents to take steps to prepare for emergencies during Michigan’s Preparedness Month. Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments,...
candgnews.com
Firefighter injured fighting fire at Warren automotive facility
WARREN — A firefighter was the only person inured during a building fire on Van Dyke Avenue Sept. 2. At approximately 10:41 a.m. Sept. 2, Warren firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an automotive repair facility at 21457 Van Dyke Ave., near Meadow Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a car inside the business “totally consumed” in flames and heavy black smoke coming from the building, Warren Fire Chief Skip McAdams said.
Auto shop burns as firefighters battle late morning blaze in Macomb County
A vehicle service shop in Warren went up in flames Friday morning, blocking traffic in the area as fire crews rushed to extinguish the blaze.
fox2detroit.com
Senior apartment residents without power say building generator hasn't worked in 5 years
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents of a Highland Park senior citizen apartment complex say they’re fed up. "They have a generator that hasn’t been working in five years," said Michelle Duhart. After the powerful storms moved through Monday night, the residents say they don’t have power...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
FLOCK technology coming to Marine City
The Marine City Commission recently approved the purchase of six cameras from FLOCK Safety to be installed around intersections in the city in order to help fight crime. The commission first okayed a motion to waive competitive bidding for the purchase of the FLOCK system, simply because it’s the only company that offers the devices.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Female Entrepreneur & Solo Parent Expands Business to Port Huron
Ft. Gratiot, Port Huron, MI – Krista Ward, Owner of KM5 Massage LLC, has expanded her Ft. Gratiot massage therapy business with a new location in downtown Port Huron and the addition of two licensed massage therapists. KM5 South, a wellness studio and boutique, will celebrate with an Open House on September 7th from 6-8 PM.
wgrt.com
Take a Sweet Stroll in Downtown Port Huron Friday Night
Downtown Port Huron businesses have been celebrating the first Friday of each month with a fun theme, and the last one of the summer season is coming up this Friday night, September 2nd. The theme for Friday night is Sweet Stroll and some downtown businesses will be hosting bakers and...
How climate change has affected Michigan weather conditions
As much of the globe faced a hot, humid summer filled with record high temperatures and flooding due to heavy rainfall, national weather and temperature data indicates severe weather conditions have also intensified in Michigan, driven by Earth’s changing climate. It’s not just that temperatures are reaching new highs...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Craft Show – Marysville
Come out and enjoy a Craft Show and Bake Sale. Curated crafters and bakers from different areas display their unique work. Come out and enjoy craft’s, bake goods, fresh air and even take a stroll. It is sure to be a good time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What inspectors found during follow-up safety inspection of Belle Isle giant slide
DETROIT – The Belle Isle giant slide made international headlines after riders were seen going airborne on the way down, but why was it allowed to open when it posed an apparent safety risk?. The viral videos of the giant slide, which is operated by the Michigan Department of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hazmat situation taking place at US Ice after ammonia leak, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say that a hazmat situation occurred at US Ice after an ammonia leak. Officials say that the leak occurred on 8 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue. It happened at US Ice on West Eight Mile Road between Meyers and Wyoming. The Detroit Fire Department declared it...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Whitmer, maskless at high-risk school district, ignores health department, CDC guidance
Government offices and officials have given confusing and mixed messages ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took an important step toward ending the confusion last week — sending a signal that the pandemic is over — by partaking in a roundtable discussion at Novi High School, without wearing a mask.
‘We think it’s the right thing to do:’ Southeast Michigan school district to place armed guards in schools for upcoming year
The Anchor Bay School District voted 6 to 1 in favor of putting armed personnel in schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year as an added measure of security, officials said.
DTE customers frustrated over lack of communication and five days without power
DTE says they expect 95% of customers will have their power restored by the end of the day Friday. However, that’s cold comfort for those like Mark Lupa who have been in the dark since Monday.
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is coming in 2023
Meijer is launching a supermarket store format, with plans to open the first two locations early next year in southeast Michigan. Meijer Grocery stores will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet and will include departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty care. The stores will be located in Orion Township and Macomb Township, which sit adjacent to each other in the northern Detroit area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an Oakland County lake. The discovery was made at 9:41 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) by a resident on Brightwood Court in Waterford Township, according to authorities. The resident told police that a body...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Curtain falls on St. Clair Theatre Guild after 55 years (Part I of three)
The curtain has come down on the St. Clair Theatre Guild for the final time. The troupe, founded in 1967 by Helen and Carlos Gonzales and Don Weber, is in the final scenes of formal dissolution as a nonprofit and theatrical entity. “There are a couple last things to do,”...
Local woman sues Wendy's, lettuce supplier over alleged E.coli outbreak
A Redford woman is filing a lawsuit after she said a meal at Wendy's landed her in the hospital, and her case is now linked to a national E.coli outbreak.
How The International Bridge Between Detroit & Canada Is Privately Owned
Bridges are man-made structures that give the people of the world mixed feelings. Some people think that bridges are one of the coolest infrastructures known to man and make traveling across bodies of water easier, while others hold their eyes shut tight as the car travels over the bridge that's keeping them separated from the water. Although I'm not necessarily a fan of bridges, they provide immaculate views of whatever area you're in.
