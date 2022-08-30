(Richmond, IN)--Even as the news that Officer Burton would be taken off of life support spread Wednesday afternoon, the community continued to rally around the RPD officer and others with whom she served. An online auction organized by Lori Troutwine, who is the owner of Luxe Lizzie’s Boutique and who is the daughter of the late RPD Chief Jim Branum, raised thousands of dollars by auctioning lots of valuable merchandise donated by local businesses and individuals. "Tonight, this is to honor her. It's for RPD, for all of law enforcement, for her family, her friends, her fiance to know that we're still rallying around them, and hopefully they can feel our love," said Troutwine as she kicked off the auction Wednesday night. The online event lasted for more than seven hours.

