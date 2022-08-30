Read full article on original website
'A world in his own backyard,' Hartman Rock Garden welcomes visitors in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Many frown upon others peeking in their backyards, but the formations that stand tall beside one Springfield home make it hard not to look over the fence. What You Need To Know. The Hartman Rock Garden was created in the 1930s. The Tuner Foundation helps preserve...
Daily Advocate
Celebrate dynamic women leaders at BBB gala
DAYTON — Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of Better Business Bureau serving Dayton/Miami Valley, is hosting one of the biggest parties of the year recognizing some influential women in the marketplace. The WiBN Women of Impact Gala will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 5:30–10 p.m., at the...
Sidney Daily News
Darke County Prairie Days planned
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days is set to take place Sept. 24 and 25. Step back in time and walk through the encampment, speak with the historical interpreters and make children’s crafts, candles and more. Join in the Best Beard competition, Sack Races, Strong Man...
Daily Advocate
Activities planned throughout day at Illumination
GREENVILLE – The 2022 Illumination Festival, featuring Big Daddy Weave, Mac Powell (formerly of Third Day) and special guests Riley Clemmons and Attaboy, will be held Sept. 17 at the Darke County Fairgrounds. Although the evening concert is a huge part of the event, the Illumination Festival offers a...
dayton937.com
Hookahville Music Festival moves to Darke County over Labor Day weekend
Hookahville, the Midwest’s longest-running music festival, will be held at J&M Ranch in Ansonia, Ohio, this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. It’s a “don’t miss” festival for fans of psychedelic rock’n’roll, and includes day passes to all weekend long camping options. The festival...
Daily Advocate
East Main host Praise in the Park
GREENVILLE — On Sunday, Sept. 11, Patriot Day, the East Main Church of Christ will be holding a “Praise in the Park” worship service at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenville City Park band shell. Area first responders will be recognized as they focus on the theme, Remembered...
Eaton Register Herald
Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night held in Eaton
EATON — Over 300 classic and “souped-up” rides were on display by owners showing off their vehicles during the 24th Annual Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Nite car show in Eaton on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event, hosted by Downtown Eaton Inc., brought car aficionados and families downtown for an afternoon of fun, live music, competition, and entertainment which included a new “Pinup Pageant” and a performance by the Eaton Color Guard. Next up for downtown is the Downtown Eaton Truck Fest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24.
Daily Advocate
Wakefield reunion cancelled
GREENVILLE — The 174th Historical Wakefield Harvest Home Runion, held at North Park on Lease Ave., Greenville, on Labor Day Sunday, has been cancelled for safety concerns in respect to the spike in the COVID virus. The 2023 reunion will still include the Bradford, Ohio Public Library speaker on...
Daily Advocate
Activities abound in and around Versailles
Life is filled with ups and downs, late summer/early fall is usually everyone’s favorite time of the year. Everyone’s life regains order and structure with the start of a school year and although it is not always easy to get it together the process simplifies in the weeks to come.
Daily Advocate
Wayne HealthCare sponsors Sunshine 5K
GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 8:30 a.m. The Foundation recognizes Wayne HealthCare as a generous sponsor of the event. “Wayne HealthCare is actively engaged in health education and promotion of wellness programs...
Daily Advocate
DCCA goes back to school
School has begun for local students; this fact of life is met with joy, sadness, excitement, and/or fear by schoolkids – and their parents. Darke County Center for the Arts will happily be going back to school, too, continuing the Arts In Education program begun by educator William Combs in 1983; in the intervening 39 years, A.I.E. has touched the lives of thousands of youngsters who were inspired and entertained by the visiting artists.
City of Xenia to host Neighbor Night Out
XENIA — The city of Xenia is preparing for it’s final Neighborhood Night Out of the year, according to the city. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shawnee Elementary School on E. Ankeney Mill Road. There will be a free...
Daily Advocate
Gehle joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome PRN RN Diana Gehle to their care team. Gehle is a graduate of Celina High School and graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate degree in nursing. She has 41 years of nursing experience that she brings to the team.
Daily Advocate
Dubbs participates in White Coat Ceremony
FINDLAY — Jordan Dubbs, of New Madison, was among 42 students at the University of Findlay who recently received a crisp white lab coat at the College of Pharmacy’s White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony signifies the students’ entrance into the third year of the six-year program, which is...
Daily Advocate
Lady Wave golf takes care of Xenia
XENIA — The Greenville High School girls’ golf team got the road win over Xenia High School, 214-240, at WGC Golf Course on Sept. 1. Kenna Jenkinson led the team with a 42. Lexi Slade had a 48. Sofia Chrisman and Callee Moore had a 61 and 63 respectively.
Miami Valley Meals buys building thanks to large donation
Up until recently, Miami Valley Meals leased their space in the 400 block of Edwin C Moses. After an anonymous donor gifted them a large sum of money, they now own it.
tippnews.com
Wedding Wardrobe in Miami County
Getting dressed for the best day of your life… So far. Everything you need to make your day perfect is right here in Miami County. Looking your best for the big day is easy here in Miami County. We’ve got you covered!. Ladies a must-stop for bridal gowns...
dayton.com
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.
It still amazes me that people say, "there's nothing to do". I've been living in the triangle of Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio for 22 years. Honestly, we are still finding things to do. The old soul in me thinks-what do these people WANT to do?
1017thepoint.com
ONLINE AUCTION RAISES THOUSANDS AS NEWS OF OFFICER BURTON SPREADS
(Richmond, IN)--Even as the news that Officer Burton would be taken off of life support spread Wednesday afternoon, the community continued to rally around the RPD officer and others with whom she served. An online auction organized by Lori Troutwine, who is the owner of Luxe Lizzie’s Boutique and who is the daughter of the late RPD Chief Jim Branum, raised thousands of dollars by auctioning lots of valuable merchandise donated by local businesses and individuals. "Tonight, this is to honor her. It's for RPD, for all of law enforcement, for her family, her friends, her fiance to know that we're still rallying around them, and hopefully they can feel our love," said Troutwine as she kicked off the auction Wednesday night. The online event lasted for more than seven hours.
