Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Related
$2M Texas Lottery prize claimed by New Braunfels resident
This was the second of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in this game. The other winning ticket was sold in Sweetwater.
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
foxsanantonio.com
Wash Tub hosts blood drive, donors will receive $20 car wash voucher
SAN ANTONIO – To help alleviate blood shortages, the Wash Tub is partnering up with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to host a 3-day blood drive event at 11 Wash Tub locations. Donors will receive a free $20 Wash Tube car wash voucher and a $20 eGift...
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
Who are the best organizations to work for in San Antonio?. Thanks to a recent report conducted by Forbes, now we know. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile a list of America’s Best Employers By State. They surveyed over 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Scores & Highlights! New Braunfels routes Seguin, Taft downs Vets, Clark beats Stevens
If you though week one was fun, week two of high school football in the San Antonio area is looking better than ever!. New Braunfels routes rival Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown. NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels handles Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown!. New Braunfels...
SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County
The size of what Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.
foxsanantonio.com
Crime plaguing same Northwest Side apartment complex being sued by City of Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side apartment complex that has already been sued by the City of Leon Valley for code violations is now being plagued by crime. Two shootings in the past few days have residents of the Vista Del Rey apartment complex off Evers Road near Wurzbach Road on edge.
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Texas
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pflugerville man charged in string of Austin robberies
A Pflugerville man is accused of being involved in a string of summertime robberies at food trucks and a fireworks stand in Austin.
fox7austin.com
'My soul is empty': Family remembers man shot to death near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been one week since Austin police found the body of a man shot in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool. The family of the victim say he was 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, a former college football player living in Austin to pursue a music career.
foxsanantonio.com
"He is my fair hero" Austin service dog team Kinley and Chloe up for national dog award
Hundreds of thousand votes from animal lovers across the country have decided the top seven finalist, which includes Austin's very own Kinley, competing in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Kinley is already a winner, coming out on top in the guide/hearing category. Now he's up for the top...
Photos: Micro-preemie baby returns home after 5 months in NICU at Texas hospital
A baby was considered a micro-preemie after being born 23 weeks into development and weighing only 1 pound, 5 ounces.
austincountynewsonline.com
Texas’ Housing Market Shows Signs Of Cooling Down After The Pandemic Drove It To New Heights
After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay more than the asking price and make offers on the spot. Now there are more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since fall 2020 — when the state’s pandemic housing crunch kicked off in earnest.
More lawsuits filed in multi-injury Barton Springs Rd. crash, still no criminal charges
Two additional lawsuits were filed this week pertaining to the April 8 crash on Barton Springs Road that sent 9 people to the hospital.
foxsanantonio.com
Roadside signs advertising homes for sale maybe sign of the economic times
AUSTIN, Texas — Some economists say we are on the verge of a housing correction -- but here in Austin, that might be good news for regular homebuyers. To figure out what direction the market is going for sellers, all you have to do is look around. You will see more for sale signs in neighborhoods across Austin -- a sign that a tight housing market is easing up a little bit. But you will find another kind of sign on the side of the road at stoplights. We have seen them for years, offering to buy ugly houses or buy your home for cash.
Officials urge caution as local wildfires spike in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto
A grass fire burned several acres off Cele Road, east of Pflugerville, on July 14. (Courtesy Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
Comments / 0