New Braunfels, TX

Community Impact Austin

From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Texas’ Housing Market Shows Signs Of Cooling Down After The Pandemic Drove It To New Heights

After years of sharp rises in home prices and stiff competition to buy a home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas housing market is starting to cool off. Until recently, buyers competing for a limited supply of homes routinely had to pay more than the asking price and make offers on the spot. Now there are more homes for sale in Texas than at any time since fall 2020 — when the state’s pandemic housing crunch kicked off in earnest.
Roadside signs advertising homes for sale maybe sign of the economic times

AUSTIN, Texas — Some economists say we are on the verge of a housing correction -- but here in Austin, that might be good news for regular homebuyers. To figure out what direction the market is going for sellers, all you have to do is look around. You will see more for sale signs in neighborhoods across Austin -- a sign that a tight housing market is easing up a little bit. But you will find another kind of sign on the side of the road at stoplights. We have seen them for years, offering to buy ugly houses or buy your home for cash.
