Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police asking for Help to Find a Missing Man from Florida
Knoxville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing Florida man. 21 year-old Harry Lebkuecher was last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive yesterday (Tuesday) morning. He reportedly does not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings and is...
newstalk987.com
Medic Teaming up with the Tennessee Valley Fair to Offer Free Tickets to Donors
MEDIC Regional Blood Center and the TN Valley Fair have teamed up to reward volunteer blood donors with an admission ticket to this year’s event. All donors will receive a ticket and a MEDIC t-shirt from September 3rd – 9th at donor centers and mobile drives. Appointments are...
Comments / 0