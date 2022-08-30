ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

newstalk987.com

Knoxville Police asking for Help to Find a Missing Man from Florida

Knoxville Police and East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a missing Florida man. 21 year-old Harry Lebkuecher was last seen at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive yesterday (Tuesday) morning. He reportedly does not have his wallet, ID or any other of his belongings and is...
KNOXVILLE, TN

