Henderson County, NC

Man accused of shooting at deputies, arrested in Henderson Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville man is accused of shooting at deputies while they were responding to a call Monday night.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 center received a call at 9:07 p.m. of what was described as a woman screaming for help followed by a gunshot in the 2000 block of Howard Gap.

Deputies responded to conduct a welfare check at the house. The sheriff’s office said while approaching the house, deputies heard what sounded to be a domestic dispute occurring at the house.

Once on the scene, deputies met Jeromy Rand Swaringen, 39, of Hendersonville, who had a gun.

Deputies said Swaringen refused to comply and immediately begin discharging a firearm at the deputies. they did return gunfire and were able to take Swaringen into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Swaringen was charged with three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

He is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $220,000 bond.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate this incident and the involved deputies were placed on paid administrative leave.

