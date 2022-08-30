ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser

Supporting our heroes of the armed forces is of the highest importance to the team at Heroes Sports. Founder Mike Barker talks about their annual dove hunt happening this weekend and how it gives back to our heroes. Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser. September 3, 2022, 2pm –...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms

SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Job expo with 60+ employers happening Thursday

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) will host a major hiring event this week. The SAISD Adult and Community Education Job Expo will happen Thursday, September 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alamo Convocation Center. More than 60 employers will be there interviewing and ready to hire on the spot. Employers include SAISD, Baptist Health System, Circle K, City of San Antonio, Grand Hyatt San Antonio, VIA and San Antonio Water System.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Travis County's Lake Walter E. Long fully infested with zebra mussels

AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re headed out to Lake Walter E. Long this labor day weekend or beyond, you need to be cautious of zebra mussels that have been found in the water. Texas Parks and Wildlife says the lake is the most recent body of water in Travis County to become fully infested with the species.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Target's car seat trade-in event makes comeback

SAN ANTONIO - It’s back! The biannual car seat trade-in event put on by Target is returning this fall. Beginning Sept. 11-24, you can bring an old, expired, or damaged car seat to Target and receive a 20% coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police need your help locating missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a missing teen who left suicide notes behind. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

