Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser
Supporting our heroes of the armed forces is of the highest importance to the team at Heroes Sports. Founder Mike Barker talks about their annual dove hunt happening this weekend and how it gives back to our heroes. Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser. September 3, 2022, 2pm –...
Scores & Highlights! New Braunfels routes Seguin, Taft downs Vets, Clark beats Stevens
If you though week one was fun, week two of high school football in the San Antonio area is looking better than ever!. New Braunfels routes rival Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown. NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels handles Seguin 31-7 in the Guadalupe River Showdown!. New Braunfels...
San Antonio Zoo hosts new annual music festival with incredible headliners
SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new annual music festival coming into town! The San Antonio Zoo is planning ZooFest, a new music festival that will have all types of music genres for everyone to enjoy!. ZooFest will kick off on Saturday, October 22 and bring headliners like the...
Crime plaguing same Northwest Side apartment complex being sued by City of Leon Valley
SAN ANTONIO - A Northwest Side apartment complex that has already been sued by the City of Leon Valley for code violations is now being plagued by crime. Two shootings in the past few days have residents of the Vista Del Rey apartment complex off Evers Road near Wurzbach Road on edge.
Idea of $31 average rebate to CPS Energy users on their October bill has run out of juice
SAN ANTONIO - It sounded too good to be true. City Council was considering giving every household in San Antonio an average of $31 off of their October CPS Energy bills. That idea is apparently off the table, at least for now. "They don't have the votes for it," says...
San Antonio ranked among Top 10 deadliest cities for driving during holiday weekend
SAN ANTONIO - A reminder to be extra careful on the road as we near Labor Day weekend. San Antonio ranks among the top ten deadliest cities for driving over the holiday weekend. We come in sixth place. Young people, ages 16 to 25, are the most frequent victims with...
House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
East Side salon owner holds back to school event to help less fortunate
SAN ANTONIO - Herff Elementary School on 996 South Hackberry Street will always have a special place in Oscar Medrano’s heart. “Every time I pass through here, I always reminisce about times in class and things of that nature," he shared. It’s been more than three decades since Medrano's...
Job expo with 60+ employers happening Thursday
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) will host a major hiring event this week. The SAISD Adult and Community Education Job Expo will happen Thursday, September 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alamo Convocation Center. More than 60 employers will be there interviewing and ready to hire on the spot. Employers include SAISD, Baptist Health System, Circle K, City of San Antonio, Grand Hyatt San Antonio, VIA and San Antonio Water System.
New exhibit chronicles San Antonio photographer's deadly cancer journey
SAN ANTONIO -- A new exhibit featuring the work of San Antonio photographer Reggie Campbell will go on display this week, more than 2-years after he lost his battle with cancer. Campbell was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He fought the disease as the South Texas Blood and Tissue...
Travis County's Lake Walter E. Long fully infested with zebra mussels
AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re headed out to Lake Walter E. Long this labor day weekend or beyond, you need to be cautious of zebra mussels that have been found in the water. Texas Parks and Wildlife says the lake is the most recent body of water in Travis County to become fully infested with the species.
Texas attorney faces charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas attorney associated with the right-wing group the Oath Keepers now faces charges related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kellye SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas on Thursday and made her first court appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in Austin.
San Antonio police search for missing 12-year-old, Help Us Find: Elias Gemma
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Elias Gemma. Elias was last seen on July 21, 2022 along the 1100 block of Menchaca St. near N. Zaramora. "In this case we do think that somebody knows where he is, he...
Target's car seat trade-in event makes comeback
SAN ANTONIO - It’s back! The biannual car seat trade-in event put on by Target is returning this fall. Beginning Sept. 11-24, you can bring an old, expired, or damaged car seat to Target and receive a 20% coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.
Circle K to slash fuel prices 40 cents per gallon on Thursday night
SAN ANTONIO - Want to save some bucks at the pump Thursday night? Just head to your nearest Circle K. Drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at Circle K locations across the country, including right here in the San Antonio area.
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
Police need your help locating missing teen
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a missing teen who left suicide notes behind. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes.
