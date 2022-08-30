Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
'What could he have done to my baby?': JCPS parent gets on school bus, makes threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Concerns linger for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) parents following a viral Facebook post showing a man boarding a school bus on Aug. 26, and then berating the young children onboard. As JCPS Security and Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) investigate parents remain anxious, especially the...
Kentucky Father Apologizes After He Is Seen Threatening Students On School Bus In Viral Video
An embattled father publicly apologizes for his actions after being caught on cell phone video threatening a Jefferson County Public School bus full of students he alleged were bullying his daughter. Delvantae King of Louisville, Kentucky, appeared on WAVE News Tuesday to share the story behind his outrage. In an...
spectrumnews1.com
Man who threatened kids on Jefferson County school bus apologizes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santayanna Mitchell’s daughter and grandchildren usually ride the bus to school. “Since the incident, I’ve been taking them every day,” says the Jefferson County Public Schools parent. Mitchell rushed to Carter Traditional Elementary Friday when she got a call from her daughter about...
Wave 3
Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last week’s explosive school bus incident. The incident happened Friday afternoon while children were on the way home from Carter Elementary School. It shows Delvantae King board the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UofL student says she discovered her apartment was infested with mold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student at the University of Louisville says while moving out she discovered she was living with mold in her apartment. 21-year-old law student Danielle Coats said she was already in the process of leaving Cardinal Towne Apartments, but when she made the university aware of the mold she was still expected to pay more than $5,000 to break her lease.
wdrb.com
VIDEO | JCPS investigating after school bus followed, students say they were threatened with gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus said they were followed and threatened with a gun on the route home from school Friday afternoon, the district said. In a letter that went home to parents Friday, Jamie Wyman, principal of Carter Elementary School, said the...
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
37-year-old killed in Chickasaw shooting last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police Department Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Wave 3
‘I did act out of character’: JCPS father apologizes for school bus outburst, brings awareness to bullying
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only one day after cell phone video showed him boarding a Jefferson County Public School bus and threatening the students, the man responsible apologized for his actions. “I wanted to clear up everything that was said and apologize to everybody that I offended, all the kids...
wdrb.com
2 women sought in connection to Louisville Dollar General fire interviewed, not charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released. They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief...
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Mother concerned after man boards JCPS bus, threatens students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students received a scare Friday afternoon when a parent boarded one of the district’s buses and threatened the children on the bus. Bus #2047, which transports students to and from Carter Elementary School, made a stop Friday afternoon. At that stop,...
Wave 3
Okolona family shares story of losing 2 generations to gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is in its third straight year of triple digit homicides. More than a hundred families each year suddenly find themselves thrust violently into a life of grief. The Miller family of Okolona has had to endure the trauma twice. A couple of times a month,...
wdrb.com
Man arrested with gun outside JCPS elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday morning by Jefferson County Public Schools Security outside of Atkinson Elementary School, according to court documents. JCPS Security said 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was seen just after 8:30 a.m., peeking into vehicles in the parking lot of the school, located at...
Wave 3
TARC driver finds lost child on route, helps police reunite child with mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC bus driver assisted in reuniting a lost child with their mother while on route on Tuesday morning. Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, TARC said the driver was on duty and found a child, whose age was not given, wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets.
WLKY.com
Louisville 5-year-old with spina bifida moving easier with help of special horse therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 5-year-old girl from Louisville won't let physical challenges hold her back from living a full life. Dakota Erwin is making significant progress through specialized therapy. The young girl was born with the most severe form of spina bifida: a birth defect that caused her spine...
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about a transgender city employee
Timothy Armstrong was put on leave Aug. 18, the same day a misconduct complaint was received by school officials. It's not every day the judge comes to you. Students at several JCPS schools had the chance to pick some of the top judicial minds from around our area. 2 Louisville...
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Have you seen this Indiana teen? Police say she's been missing for over a week
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Authorities say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing Jeffersonville teen last seen more than a week ago. The Jeffersonville Police Department says 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was last seen leaving her home on Aug. 25, around 10 p.m., wearing a black shirt and blue jeans or sweatpants.
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0