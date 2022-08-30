ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Wright’s Dairy Farm opening creamery in Providence

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new ice cream shop is opening up in Providence for all of the dessert lovers out there.

Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery is opening its new location, Wright’s Creamery, at the new Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.

The Creamery will be the new home for all of their ice cream production, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page .

“When you visit you will be able to view the ice cream making process, grab a scoop and even shop for your favorite baked goods and dairy products!” the post read.

The hours and menu for the Creamery will be coming soon, the business added.

Wrights Farm is family owned and operated and has provided goods for Rhode Islanders since 1914. In 2017 they hosted eight “pop-up” ice cream ships and they were a huge hit.

For the 2021 season, they decided to bring their “cow to cone” ice cream to the East Bay. They now have a streamlined trailer parked at Blout Waterfront in Warren, which is open daily throughout the summer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
