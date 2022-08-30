ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KXLY

U.S. Life Expectancy Decreased 0.9 Years From 2020 to 2021

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. life expectancy declined from 2020 to 2021 overall, among males and females, and for all race and Hispanic-origin groups, according to an August Vital Statistics Rapid Release report, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elizabeth Arias,...
HEALTH

