Throughout the past few months I have had the privilege of volunteering for Sophia’s campaign. With this opportunity I have seen first hand the blood, sweat, and tears being poured into winning this district. I traveled to Greenville with Sophia so she could speak with some voters in the southern part of the district, and in getting to spend one-on-one time with Sophia I got to find out why this campaign means so much to her. As a public educator and small business manager, Sophia understands just as much as any of us the positive effects of having a representative in Ohio’s House that is a fighter for the people.

OHIO STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO