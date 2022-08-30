Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Rodriguez receives election support
Throughout the past few months I have had the privilege of volunteering for Sophia’s campaign. With this opportunity I have seen first hand the blood, sweat, and tears being poured into winning this district. I traveled to Greenville with Sophia so she could speak with some voters in the southern part of the district, and in getting to spend one-on-one time with Sophia I got to find out why this campaign means so much to her. As a public educator and small business manager, Sophia understands just as much as any of us the positive effects of having a representative in Ohio’s House that is a fighter for the people.
Sidney Daily News
Funding available for local major bridge projects
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is now accepting applications for funding as part of the Local Major Bridge Program, which provides federal funds to counties and municipalities for bridge replacement, bridge rehabilitation, and bridge demolition projects. DeWine announced in April...
Sidney Daily News
Patrol focused on impaired drivers for Labor Day
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways. The Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, Sept. 2, at midnight and ends Monday, Sept. 5, at 11:59...
Comments / 0