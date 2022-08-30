The notorious Dave Thomas Circle, the intersection of New York Avenue, NE, Florida Avenue, NE, and First Street, NE. “The NoMa BID and NPR have partnered with D.C. Walls to transform a former Wendy’s restaurant into a 360-degree piece of art. The building, located at D.C.’s infamous intersection, known locally as “Dave Thomas Circle,” has been selected as a painting site for this year’s edition of the D.C. Walls Festival. D.C. Walls Founder, Director, and curator Kelly Towles targeted the iconic space as an opportunity for this year’s festival, working in partnership with the NoMa BID. This mural will remain on view until the building is razed, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023 as part of the city’s plans for improving the intersection.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO