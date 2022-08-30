ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“The NoMa BID and NPR have partnered with D.C. Walls to transform a former Wendy’s restaurant into a 360-degree piece of art.”

The notorious Dave Thomas Circle, the intersection of New York Avenue, NE, Florida Avenue, NE, and First Street, NE. “The NoMa BID and NPR have partnered with D.C. Walls to transform a former Wendy’s restaurant into a 360-degree piece of art. The building, located at D.C.’s infamous intersection, known locally as “Dave Thomas Circle,” has been selected as a painting site for this year’s edition of the D.C. Walls Festival. D.C. Walls Founder, Director, and curator Kelly Towles targeted the iconic space as an opportunity for this year’s festival, working in partnership with the NoMa BID. This mural will remain on view until the building is razed, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023 as part of the city’s plans for improving the intersection.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

7 Boiling Questions for Jon Taffer and His New Sous-Vide-Centric DC Restaurant

Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer is usually Mr. “Shut It Down!” But it’s time to open it up: Taffer’s Tavern debuts in DC on Thursday, September 1. The Penn Quarter pub—which takes over the former District Commons space—is the second full-service Taffer’s for the shouty television personality, who also operates a location at FedEx Field.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

A New Chevy Chase Food Hall Saves One Stall for a ‘Shark Tank’-Style Winner

Alexandria-based Common Plate Hospitality (CPH) will fill its first-ever food hall with offerings from established local talent — and one culinary underdog winner of a televised competition it’s calling “Stall Wars.”. The Heights Food Hall at Wisconsin Place debuts in December in a 10,300-square-foot stretch formerly occupied...
BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Shai for sending: “Missing a few pieces, but looks pretty cool. Spotted in Van Ness.”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Pets, pools. Doggie Day...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!

“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
BETHESDA, MD
tysonstoday.com

Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival

Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
RESTON, VA
WTOP

High-profile Dupont Circle buildings heading for residential conversion

More real estate developers are buying office buildings and converting them to residential use. The most recently-announced project in D.C. is the upcoming conversion of two high-profile, but older buildings on Connecticut Avenue, north of Dupont Circle. Philadelphia-based Post Brothers, a real estate firm that specializes in residential conversions, has...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Filippo’s Deli (Formerly Marchone’s) in Wheaton For Sale, Owner to Retire

Filippo’s Italian Specialties at 1226 Triangle Ln in Wheaton has been listed for sale. The store tells us that the deli is in great standing and the reason for the sale is that “Filippo is just ready to retire.” Filippo’s, which operated as Marchone’s until 2014, opened in 1955. Current owner Filippo Leo has worked at the deli for over 35 years and took over ownership back in 2012, a year after founder Thomas Marchone passed away. In 2020, Filippo’s won the TasteMoCo tournament for “Best Deli” in Montgomery County, beating out 31 other delis that had all been nominated by readers of the MoCoShow to win the award.
WHEATON, MD
GW Hatchet

Weekend Outlook – Dance to live jazz music at an annual festival on the National Mall

Fall classes may be underway, but there’s still time to take advantage of the late summer days with these exciting Labor Day weekend events. Soak up the feeling of summer with outdoor happenings like a guided walking tour of painted African American performers, get down to jazz performances at an annual family-friendly music festival and catch a rare sighting of exotic birds like cockatoos and falcons.
WASHINGTON, DC

