Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
popville.com
“The NoMa BID and NPR have partnered with D.C. Walls to transform a former Wendy’s restaurant into a 360-degree piece of art.”
The notorious Dave Thomas Circle, the intersection of New York Avenue, NE, Florida Avenue, NE, and First Street, NE. “The NoMa BID and NPR have partnered with D.C. Walls to transform a former Wendy’s restaurant into a 360-degree piece of art. The building, located at D.C.’s infamous intersection, known locally as “Dave Thomas Circle,” has been selected as a painting site for this year’s edition of the D.C. Walls Festival. D.C. Walls Founder, Director, and curator Kelly Towles targeted the iconic space as an opportunity for this year’s festival, working in partnership with the NoMa BID. This mural will remain on view until the building is razed, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023 as part of the city’s plans for improving the intersection.
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in Need
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Inspired by the District and housed inside a 110-year old historic church, the LINE DC is the product of a community effort by local chefs, bartenders, artists and cultural contributors.
Washingtonian.com
7 Boiling Questions for Jon Taffer and His New Sous-Vide-Centric DC Restaurant
Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer is usually Mr. “Shut It Down!” But it’s time to open it up: Taffer’s Tavern debuts in DC on Thursday, September 1. The Penn Quarter pub—which takes over the former District Commons space—is the second full-service Taffer’s for the shouty television personality, who also operates a location at FedEx Field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overheard In D.C.: Founding Farmers, A Hidden Gem
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Eater
A New Chevy Chase Food Hall Saves One Stall for a ‘Shark Tank’-Style Winner
Alexandria-based Common Plate Hospitality (CPH) will fill its first-ever food hall with offerings from established local talent — and one culinary underdog winner of a televised competition it’s calling “Stall Wars.”. The Heights Food Hall at Wisconsin Place debuts in December in a 10,300-square-foot stretch formerly occupied...
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Zip Trip National Harbor Finale: On The Market
National Harbor is nestled in Prince George's County by the Potomac River! It’s time to see what homes are on the market during our FOX 5 Zip Trip 2022 Summer Finale at National Harbor!
popville.com
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Shai for sending: “Missing a few pieces, but looks pretty cool. Spotted in Van Ness.”. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Pets, pools. Doggie Day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
popville.com
Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!
“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
tysonstoday.com
Musical Line Up Announced for 1st Annual Reggae at the Lake Festival
Lake Anne & Washington Plaza Merchant Association (LAWPA) announces its first annual Reggae on the Lake Festival. It will take place on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Lake Anne Plaza, with international Reggae bands, food, crafts, and various fun family activities. Come prepared to dance!. The Reggae on the Lake...
WTOP
High-profile Dupont Circle buildings heading for residential conversion
More real estate developers are buying office buildings and converting them to residential use. The most recently-announced project in D.C. is the upcoming conversion of two high-profile, but older buildings on Connecticut Avenue, north of Dupont Circle. Philadelphia-based Post Brothers, a real estate firm that specializes in residential conversions, has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Filippo’s Deli (Formerly Marchone’s) in Wheaton For Sale, Owner to Retire
Filippo’s Italian Specialties at 1226 Triangle Ln in Wheaton has been listed for sale. The store tells us that the deli is in great standing and the reason for the sale is that “Filippo is just ready to retire.” Filippo’s, which operated as Marchone’s until 2014, opened in 1955. Current owner Filippo Leo has worked at the deli for over 35 years and took over ownership back in 2012, a year after founder Thomas Marchone passed away. In 2020, Filippo’s won the TasteMoCo tournament for “Best Deli” in Montgomery County, beating out 31 other delis that had all been nominated by readers of the MoCoShow to win the award.
fox5dc.com
Local Liquor Store gets a rare bottle of Japanese Whisky
A Beltsville, MD liquor store, LAX Wine & Spirits, is showcasing a bottle of the oldest and most valuable Japanese Whisky in existence. The "Yamazaki 55," can sell for up to $1 million dollars.
GW Hatchet
Weekend Outlook – Dance to live jazz music at an annual festival on the National Mall
Fall classes may be underway, but there’s still time to take advantage of the late summer days with these exciting Labor Day weekend events. Soak up the feeling of summer with outdoor happenings like a guided walking tour of painted African American performers, get down to jazz performances at an annual family-friendly music festival and catch a rare sighting of exotic birds like cockatoos and falcons.
NBC Washington
Labor Day Weekend: Easy Day Trips and Getaways From Washington DC
A three-day weekend gives you plenty of time to get out of the Washington D.C. metro area to explore the region, especially since many cities and towns have planned fun things to do for Labor Day weekend. We've organized this list by distance — so read until the end if...
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring
Residents of the D.C. metropolitan area don’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a sample of some of that city’s famed cuisine. The post Miss Toya’s Offers a Taste of New Orleans in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
DC is 1st US city allowing Amazon pickups amid increased package thefts
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department installed new Amazon lockers amid rising package theft in the city in a program that could be expanded.
Comments / 0