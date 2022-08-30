ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Man dies after being rescued from Canton house fire

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a Canton house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Canton firefighters pulled the victim and his parents out of their burning home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland teen found safe in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares, who has been missing since Aug. 27. Bezares was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray 2019 Hyundai with...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights Police create ‘safe zone’ at their station

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers have added an area outside the station where people can go for safe custody exchanges and private property, internet transactions. “Instead of someone getting into an argument with their significant other at their house, we have both of them come here and meet and it’s on a little better terms,” said Detective Adam Sloan with Parma Heights Police.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a convenience store cashier shot a customer Thursday night during a fight with a different customer. The 48-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 800 block...
AKRON, OH
WDTN

Ohio student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH

