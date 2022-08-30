Read full article on original website
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster Trade
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland Cavaliers
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland Area
Plane attempts emergency landing, crashes into trees near Mayfield Middle School, State Highway Patrol says
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A single-engine plane, attempting to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning, crashed into trees near Mayfield Middle School, State Highway Patrol said. Three people on the plane were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries in the crash that happened about 11 a.m. near the school...
Video shows suspect speed away from traffic stop before deadly Cleveland crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video Friday showing a suspect flee a traffic stop before a deadly crash. The wreck took place during the evening of Aug. 26 in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. According to the highway patrol, the incident began when troopers pulled...
Man dies after being rescued from Canton house fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died from injuries suffered in a Canton house fire on Sunday, Aug. 28. Canton firefighters pulled the victim and his parents out of their burning home in the 1000 block of 14th St. NW around 3:45 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke...
Woman pulled from underneath rollover crash
A rollover crash in the early hours of Thursday morning sent a woman and three children to the hospital.
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
Crash backed up I-90 traffic in Cleveland
Traffic is backed up on I-90 in Cleveland after a crash Thursday evening.
63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
Several children, 1 adult injured in multi-car rollover crash on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS said three children were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning near the city’s Central neighborhood. The crash that involved a vehicle that rolled on its side was first reported around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of East...
Missing Cleveland teen found safe in Lakewood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Vanessa Bezares, who has been missing since Aug. 27. Bezares was described by police as 5′1″ tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen in a gray 2019 Hyundai with...
7 on school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash
Seven passengers were on a Massillon City Schools bus involved in a three-vehicle crash in Stark County on Monday afternoon.
Toddler identified in fatal Ohio Turnpike crash
Traffic is backed up along a portion of the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash, according to the OhGo traffic monitoring website.
Cashier says she accidentally shot customer
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.
Mom rescued from under car after crash in Cleveland
Cleveland Firefighters rescued a mom pinned under a car early Thursday morning on East 30th Street near Prospect Avenue.
Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
Parma Heights Police create ‘safe zone’ at their station
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers have added an area outside the station where people can go for safe custody exchanges and private property, internet transactions. “Instead of someone getting into an argument with their significant other at their house, we have both of them come here and meet and it’s on a little better terms,” said Detective Adam Sloan with Parma Heights Police.
Video: Driver arrested after passing police cruiser at 93 mph on I-271
A man was arrested after investigators say he passed a Willoughby Hills police cruiser at high speeds along I-271 on Sunday.
Police: Teens, ages 13 and 16, accused of shooting man during robbery at Akron park
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two boys, ages 13 and 16, were arrested in connection to an armed robbery and shooting in Akron on Thursday night. According to Akron police, officers first responded just before 8:30 p.m. to an East Avenue business after receiving reports that two males wearing masks and gloves were seen looking into the windows.
Customer shot by Akron cashier as fight breaks out in store, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a convenience store cashier shot a customer Thursday night during a fight with a different customer. The 48-year-old victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. at a store in the 800 block...
Ohio student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
