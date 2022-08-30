PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers have added an area outside the station where people can go for safe custody exchanges and private property, internet transactions. “Instead of someone getting into an argument with their significant other at their house, we have both of them come here and meet and it’s on a little better terms,” said Detective Adam Sloan with Parma Heights Police.

