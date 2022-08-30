Third suspect charged with attempted murder after July shooting at Beaufort gas station

The third and final suspect in a July shooting in unincorporated northern Beaufort County that left one man critically injured has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Raul Doporto, 20, of Beaufort was also charged with aggravated breach of peace Monday night, jail records show. Deputies were alerted of Doporto’s location through a tip from the community.

Doporto’s charges stem from a shooting at a Grays Hill gas station in July. Deputies responded to a Shell gas station near Bruce K. Smalls Drive in Grays Hill around 12:30 p.m. July 16 following a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Two homes and the man’s car were also hit by gunfire.

The shooting’s two other suspects, Shiron Brown, 24, and Vincent Williams, 25, both of Beaufort, were arrested and charged immediately after the incident, when police found the men in the yard of a home on Pinecrest Lane . A search was conducted inside the house, where police found two handguns and a rifle.

Following interviews with Brown and Williams, Doporto was identified as a third suspect.

Police do not know which of the men fired the shot that wounded the victim, but shell casings found in the area indicate there was more than one shooter, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Doporto may face additional charges related to his possession of firearms at the time of his arrest, Viens said.

As of Tuesday morning, Doporto was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.