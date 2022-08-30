Thousands of IKEA espresso makers recalled due to burn, injury hazards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 8,000 IKEA espresso makers have been recalled due to burn or other injury hazards, according to the consumer product safety commission.

The commission states that the recalled espresso makers have a stainless-steel safety valve that can burst and expel hot contents onto the consumer, potentially inflicting injury. So far, the firm has received 16 reports worldwide of such incidents. No injuries have yet been reported in the United States

The affected machines were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online at IKEA.com from September 2020 through January 2022 for around $20. While around 2,100 of the makers were sold in the U.S, 5,200 were sold in Canada and 200 were sold in Mexico.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled IKEA METALLISK espresso makers with the stainless steel safety valve. Machines with date stamps 2040 through 2204 can be returned for a full refund to any Ikea store location or by mail using a pre-paid label. Proof of purchase is not required.

