Mountain Xpress
Upcoming League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County Voter Registration Events
Press release from League of Women Voters of Asheville-Buncombe County. National Voter Registration Day is September 20; but in fact, the entire week is National Voter Registration Week! LWVAB will host four voter Registration events that week. (See schedule below.) Stop by and show your support … and tell all your friends!
Buncombe projects receive close to $7M boost from Buncombe County TDA
The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority announced significant funding for two Buncombe County projects following their regular meeting on Aug. 31. Buncombe County, the Town of Woodfin, and RiverLink are excited to report that the Woodfin Greenway & Blueway Project will receive $6 million, bringing this much-anticipated $30 million project on the French Broad River one step closer to completion. The Board also approved $750,000 for Enka Recreation amenities at Buncombe County Sports Park. “Buncombe County is very excited about both project awards,” says District 3 Commissioner Robert Pressley. “These significant pieces of funding will help improve the quality of life for our residents who live and play here while creating recreation destinations that will entice more people to experience all that Buncombe has to offer.”
Ruafika Cobb named Asheville City Schools 2023 Principal of the Year
When they say #NoPlaceLikeJones – they certainly mean it!. During the Asheville City Schools Convocation on Monday, August 23rd, the staff at Ira B. Jones Elementary School showed their love for Principal Ruafika Cobb in a BIG way when they found out she had been named the district’s 2023 Principal of the Year! Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby announced the surprise during Asheville City Schools’ welcome back pep rally for staff.
Q&A: Tom Balestrieri on launching Weaverville Center for Creative and Healthy Living
In 2017, following decades of work as a health care administrator in both the U.S. Navy and the private sector, Tom Balestrieri retired. Having moved his family around throughout his career, Balestrieri asked his wife, Jodi, where she would like to settle. She selected Weaverville. Within their first year, the...
Gun Violence Forum is Scheduled Tonight
Press release from Mount Zion Community Development Inc. A gun violence forum is scheduled tonight at 6 p.m. at the Worldwide Baptist Church. This forum is sponsored by the Baptist Ministers Union — Dr. John H. Grant, President. Panelists for this forum include the following:. Mr. Quentin Miller, Sheriff,...
Woodfin Greenway & Blueway awarded $5.89 million to complete the Wave
Buncombe County, the Town of Woodfin and RiverLink are delighted to report that the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) has just awarded $5.89 million to Woodfin Greenway & Blueway (WGB), completing the essential funding for the $30 million project. On August 31, 2022, the TDA Board approved the Tourism Development Product Fund (TPDF) Committee’s recommendation for additional support of WGB’s original award in 2017.
Building a strong & equitable COVID recovery: one year out, Buncombe’s ARPA funding is making a difference
During the height of the pandemic, Asheville-based Babies Need Bottoms saw a nearly 400% increase in demand for diaper distribution. Thanks to $50,000 as part of Buncombe County’s distribution of nearly $51 million in COVID Recovery Funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Asheville-based nonprofit is partnering with early child care centers to provide much-needed diapers for the 33% of families that struggle to afford basic needs for their infants. “One partner recently shared with us: ‘We have parents with multiple children in our program express how grateful they are not to have to worry about providing their children diapers when they are at school. They have even cried in relief when we told them they did not have to bring them,’” shares Co-Executive Director of Babies Need Bottoms Alicia Heacock.
New lactation room is now available for travelers at Asheville Regional Airport
Those traveling through Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) today will be the first to have access to the airport’s newest passenger amenity: a mother’s lactation suite. AVL is now giving nursing parents a quiet place to pump or breastfeed when they travel with the addition of a Mamava lactation pod.
Investing in our community: $80K in funding opportunities for Juvenile Crime Prevention programs available now
The Buncombe County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) is now accepting proposals for the remainder of fiscal year 2022-2023. The JCPC announces the availability of small allocations totaling $84,902 in state funding for local nonprofits and public agencies working to serve youth involved in, or at-risk of becoming involved in the juvenile justice system. The JCPC addresses the gaps in youth services by promoting prevention, intervention, treatment and aftercare strategies and programs which strengthen families and support community safety.
Fall exhibits open on local college campuses
College art galleries have two main purposes, says Carrie Tomberlin, lecturer in photography at UNC Asheville and director of the university’s S. Tucker Cooke Gallery. First, she says, “We are here to give our art students the chance to exhibit their own work and to create exhibitions.”. Additionally,...
American Rivers to explore removing Craggy Dam
For more than a century, the French Broad has been a river divided. The Craggy Dam, built in 1904 just northwest of the town of Woodfin, separates an upstream network of 3,557 river miles from a downstream network of 1,458 river miles, according to the Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership. Those figures include the length of the French Broad itself, as well as the creeks, tributaries and streams that flow into the river.
Free insulin available at The Free Clinics
Access to insulins and medications to treat diabetes has been challenging and costly for low-income, uninsured persons for decades. Since 2014, The Free Clinics has partnered with Direct Relief, an international disaster relief and emergency healthcare organization, to provide free medications to vulnerable persons in Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania Counties. Direct Relief is now offering medications to treat diabetes free to its partner sites, including The Free Clinics (TFC).
