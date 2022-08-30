Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bang and Olufsen release a theater-grade sound system, Kith taps the tennis GOAT for exclusive sneakers and Barcadí drops Reserva Ocho.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 MINUTES AGO