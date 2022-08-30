ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA tight ends vs Oregon linebackers won’t decide Week 1 game, but it will still be a lot of fun

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
Oregon is not going to throw its talented pair of inside linebackers at Georgia’s tight ends and see which side comes out on top. The game will not be that simple for Georgia.

“It could be a matchup where when one is blocking one of them, one might be covering them, but might be a DB too,” Smart said. “Are they going to play nickel, play regular? Those are all questions that will be answered the day of the game.”

But seeing Georgia deploy Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Arik Gilbert and Oscar Delp against Oregon’s collection of Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe should be perhaps the most entertaining battle in the game between the No. 3 and No. 11 teams in the country.

Just about all of those players are capable of being Sunday players.

“Our tight ends are really good football players,” Smart said. “They are conscientious. They work hard. We need them to be successful regardless of who we play because they’re good players, and good players got to play well.”

