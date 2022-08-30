Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’
What better way to open your campaign than a near-flawless 55-0 win in your first game of the season? Well, that’s exactly what Alabama did on Saturday as they coasted to victory against a hapless Utah State side on Saturday. Despite the huge win, however, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban still found himself in […] The post ‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’: Nick Saban berates reporters over what caused Alabama football’s ‘biggest issue’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Notre Dame
Ohio State starts the 2022 season with a bang, taking down No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 in Columbus this Saturday night. Urban Meyer, Ohio State's former head coach, spent his evening checking out Ryan Day's Buckeyes and likes what he saw. Meyer reacted to the Buckeyes' big season-opening win on...
College football world reacts to Duke RB trucking referee
It’s safe to say that Duke running back Jaylen Coleman was amped up for his team’s season-opening game against Temple on Friday. One unfortunate referee from that game would certainly attest to that. On the second play from scrimmage, Coleman took a handoff from Blue Devils quarterback Riley...
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
College GameDay Fans Are Making the Same Joke About New Anchor Jess Sims’ Outfit
Today (September 3) is a big day for NCAA football and its fans. Not only is it officially Week 1 of college football but it’s also the start of the 36th season of College GameDay. To add to that excitement, GameDay introduced a brand new on-site reporter and personality, Peloton instructor and sports reporter, Jess Sims.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
College football world reacts to wild Backyard Brawl ending
Fans have waited a decade for another edition of the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia. They were finally treated to one Thursday night, and it lived up to the hype and much more. With the game tied heading into the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ backs were against the...
Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"
Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
College Football Coach Tried To Chase Down Officials After Game
After 11 years in hibernation the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh returned yesterday and promptly delivered a strong contender for game of the year. But one of the two head coaches had some issues with the officiating apparently. After shaking hands with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, West...
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
College Football Team Just Punted On 4th-And-Goal
Rutgers managed to do something this Saturday that college football fans don't see very often. The Scarlet Knights settled for a punt on fourth and goal. After gaining two yards on first and goal from Boston College's 10-yard line, Rutgers' offense started going backwards. An offensive pass interference on Johnny...
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Top 4 Teams Following Week 1
Not much happened to drastically rock the college football landscape during a fun opening Saturday. The top contenders who have taken the field took care of business. As a result, Paul Finebaum isn't making any major changes to the College Football Playoff picture just yet. Appearing on ESPN's SportsCenter Sunday...
College football world reacts to ugly Iowa vs. South Dakota State game
In a world where high-powered offenses like the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide dominate college football, one of the first games from Saturday’s week one college football slate was certainly not high scoring. In fact, Saturday’s noon matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Dakota State was so low scoring it was tough to watch.
Why College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams is bad news for Alabama, Ohio State bettors
It was only a matter of when, not if the College Football Playoff would be expanded. Well, that time is finally here. The CFP Board of Managers unanimously voted Friday in favor of a 12-team playoff, according to multiple reports. The new model is expected to start with the 2026 season, though some details need to be ironed out to see if it could begin sooner.
Ryan Day Sends Clear Message Following Ohio State's Win vs. Notre Dame
It wasn't exactly pretty, but Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes got the job done vs. the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame on Saturday night. Potential Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud completed 24 of his 34 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in OSU's 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame.
College football world reacts to Old Dominion’s upset over Virginia Tech
In a game that had a botched snap returned for a touchdown and coaches getting stuck in the elevator, the Old Dominion Monarchs defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 20-17 thanks to a last minute touchdown. This is the second time Old Dominion has beaten Virginia Tech, as the Monarchs won 49-35 against the No. 13 ranked Hokies back in 2018.
College football world reacts to insane UNC-Appalachian State game
The first college football Saturday has produced some great games thus far, but North Carolina’s game against Appalachian State is a game that has stood out to college football fans as by far the craziest of the day. App State made it clear from the start that they came...
LSU starting QB against Florida State revealed
One of Sunday’s notable Week 1 college football games is the night game in New Orleans between the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers (7:30 p.m. Eastern, ABC). The Seminoles got their season, head coach Mike Norvell‘s third at the helm, off on the right foot with a 47-7 Week 0 home win against the FCS Duquesne Dukes last Saturday. This is the first game of the 2022 campaign for the Tigers, and the first at LSU for new head coach Brian Kelly.
CFB world reacts to Penn State’s bonkers win over Purdue
Just in case anyone out there forgot about how crazy college football can be, the final minutes of Penn State’s win over Purdue on Thursday should provide all the reminders needed. The Nittany Lions won the game when Sean Clifford found running back Keyvone Lee for a 10-yard touchdown...
