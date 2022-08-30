Read full article on original website
SoCal's heat wave continues Saturday, with excessive heat warning in effect through next week
Although the prolonged heat wave is continuing in Southern California through next week, temps are going shoot back up again over the weekend.
palisadesnews.com
Local Winery Takes Visitors on Educational Wine “Hikes” in Malibu Mountains
Family-owned Cielo Farms takes visitors on an educational wine “hike” on their private vineyards. Learn more about this activity in this video brought to you by The L.A Marathon.
palisadesnews.com
Political Party Preferences Play Heavily In LA Mayoral, CD-11 Races
Bass, Darling Benefit From Democratic Party ID As Caruso, Park On The Outside Looking In. In what is officially a non-partisan campaign for Mayor of Los Angeles as well as a seat on the LA City Council, the two Democratic progressives are making gains with voters and residents as they stress their democratic credentials in this race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti and the retiring Councilmember Mike Bonin.
