outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Candy Drop to return this year
Three-day event honors ‘Candy Bomber,’ Gail Halvorsen. The annual Christmas season Candy Drop in Dare County will continue this year to honor the memory of “Candy Bomber” Gail Halvorsen, the pilot who dropped treats to German children during the Berlin Airlift and then recreated that event each year in Manteo.
outerbanksvoice.com
Long-time local deejay Mark Johnston perished in Currituck crash
The person who perished in the Currituck County vehicular crash on Sept. 1 was Mark Johnston, a beloved veteran deejay, best known as ‘Marko in the Morning” on East Carolina Radio’s 102.5 The Shark. This brief tribute (with more to come) was posted on the night of...
obxtoday.com
Business After Hours event set for October 6 at Elizabethan Gardens
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
Man dies after falling off paddleboard near Nags Head Fishing Pier
The man fell off the paddleboard and did not resurface, according to a press release from the Town of Nags Head, North Carolina.
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers available to provide prescription refills for individuals without primary care providers
On August 26, Ronnie Sloan, CEO of the Outer Banks Hospital, announced that the Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers are available to handle prescription refills for individuals who do not have a primary care provider. The Town of Manteo and the Healthcare Task Force are pleased to hear this announcement...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for August 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny by Employee. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Employee stealing from the business. Under Investigation. August 5, 2022. Forgery and Uttering. 26000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Waves. Subject purchased items with counterfeit money. Under...
Kitty Hawk man dies after falling off paddleboard in ocean
NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is a water safety video from July 2022. A Kitty Hawk man died after falling off his paddleboard near the Nags Head pier on Saturday. Roberta Thuman, a spokeswoman for the town, said Nags Head Fire and Rescue were called...
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks Seafood Festival endowment established
The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Endowment has been established by the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Board of Directors. The Outer Banks Seafood Festival is a nonprofit organization that promotes the positive impacts of our local seafood industry, educates people about...
Missing Elizabeth City teen has been found
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — 9/1/22 UPDATE: The police department has found Jakaiya Holley. She's no longer considered a missing child. ORIGINAL: Elizabeth City police are looking for a missing teen Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, 17-year-old Jakaiya Holley was last seen at around 5 p.m....
wcti12.com
Update: Coast Guard no longer searching for owner of kayak in Outer Banks
FRISCO, Dare County — UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard sector of North Carolina has reported that they have found the owner of the kayak. According to officials, the owner is safe and sound. The Coast Guard also issued a reminder to anyone with personal water crafts, that getting an...
WITN
UPDATE: Radio personality killed in Currituck County crash with school bus
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime radio personality here in Eastern Carolina died in a vehicle crash with a school bus Thursday. Representatives with 102.5 The Shark confirmed to WITN that Mark Johnston, who hosted Marko in the Morning, was killed in a crash on Shortcut Road. Officials with...
obxtoday.com
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson passed from his earthly home on August 30, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC. He was born June 3, 1946, in Kinston, NC to the late Mankie Harper Thompson and Hubert Arlington Thompson. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Mary Nelson Glass Thompson and his children: Amy Haley Thompson, Elizabeth Wythe Thompson Gibbs (David Cooper Gibbs), and Dr. Harper Allen Thompson (Annie Reese Leffingwell Thompson).
obxtoday.com
William David Robinson
William David Robinson, 48, of Ocracoke, NC passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. William was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Carleene Robinson, and his brother, George Robinson. He is survived...
obxtoday.com
Second newsletter highlights Buxton Beach nourishment project milestones, achievements
Coastal Science & Engineering—which is tasked with managing the Buxton beach nourishment project that was performed by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD)—has released its second newsletter containing a construction summary. This newsletter documents the milestones that GLDD achieved during construction from June 30, 2022 to August...
obxtoday.com
Richard J. Burris
Kill Devil Hills – Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
obxtoday.com
Harry Adam Shumate
Harry Adam Shumate, 95, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. A native of Bath County, Virginia, he was born August 10, 1927, to the late Julia Helmick Shumate and Kenton Fisher Shumate. Harry served his country honorably during the Korean War with the United...
obxtoday.com
East coast surfers surge in Round 1 of the WRV Outer Banks Pro
The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico QS 1,000 kicked off the 2021/’22 Regional QS season today in challenging, two-foot windswell. Men’s Round 1 bouts were decided before the wind overpowered the incoming tide, but the damage was done by early event standouts. No women’s competition today as they look to make their debuts Friday, September 2.
WAVY News 10
Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden school bus
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The driver of a small car died Thursday after a head-on crash with a Camden County Schools school bus. The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it happened around 10 a.m. on Shortcut Road near Four Forks Farm, and the male driver was pinned in the car.
outerbanksvoice.com
Man killed in Currituck crash with school bus
(Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS) At approximately 10:00 a.m. this morning, Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC., Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the 850 block of Shortcut Road for a motor vehicle accident involving a Camden County school bus.
obxtoday.com
Applications now being accepted for Artist Support Grants
Artists are now eligible to apply for Artist Support Grants through a partnership between the North Carolina Arts Council, Pocosin Arts, Arts of the Pamlico, Dare Arts and Martin County Arts Council. Artist Support Grants is a program funded by the N.C. Arts Council to provide the opportunity for local...
