Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Candy Drop to return this year

Three-day event honors ‘Candy Bomber,’ Gail Halvorsen. The annual Christmas season Candy Drop in Dare County will continue this year to honor the memory of “Candy Bomber” Gail Halvorsen, the pilot who dropped treats to German children during the Berlin Airlift and then recreated that event each year in Manteo.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Business After Hours event set for October 6 at Elizabethan Gardens

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
MANTEO, NC
County
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Lifestyle
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for August 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny by Employee. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Employee stealing from the business. Under Investigation. August 5, 2022. Forgery and Uttering. 26000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Waves. Subject purchased items with counterfeit money. Under...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Outer Banks Seafood Festival endowment established

The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Endowment has been established by the Outer Banks Seafood Festival Board of Directors. The Outer Banks Seafood Festival is a nonprofit organization that promotes the positive impacts of our local seafood industry, educates people about...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
13News Now

Missing Elizabeth City teen has been found

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — 9/1/22 UPDATE: The police department has found Jakaiya Holley. She's no longer considered a missing child. ORIGINAL: Elizabeth City police are looking for a missing teen Wednesday night. According to a tweet from the department, 17-year-old Jakaiya Holley was last seen at around 5 p.m....
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
obxtoday.com

Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson

Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson passed from his earthly home on August 30, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC. He was born June 3, 1946, in Kinston, NC to the late Mankie Harper Thompson and Hubert Arlington Thompson. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Mary Nelson Glass Thompson and his children: Amy Haley Thompson, Elizabeth Wythe Thompson Gibbs (David Cooper Gibbs), and Dr. Harper Allen Thompson (Annie Reese Leffingwell Thompson).
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

William David Robinson

William David Robinson, 48, of Ocracoke, NC passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. William was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Carleene Robinson, and his brother, George Robinson. He is survived...
OCRACOKE, NC
obxtoday.com

Richard J. Burris

Kill Devil Hills – Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
obxtoday.com

Harry Adam Shumate

Harry Adam Shumate, 95, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. A native of Bath County, Virginia, he was born August 10, 1927, to the late Julia Helmick Shumate and Kenton Fisher Shumate. Harry served his country honorably during the Korean War with the United...
KITTY HAWK, NC
obxtoday.com

East coast surfers surge in Round 1 of the WRV Outer Banks Pro

The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico QS 1,000 kicked off the 2021/’22 Regional QS season today in challenging, two-foot windswell. Men’s Round 1 bouts were decided before the wind overpowered the incoming tide, but the damage was done by early event standouts. No women’s competition today as they look to make their debuts Friday, September 2.
KITTY HAWK, NC
WAVY News 10

Driver of car killed after head-on crash with Camden school bus

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The driver of a small car died Thursday after a head-on crash with a Camden County Schools school bus. The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it happened around 10 a.m. on Shortcut Road near Four Forks Farm, and the male driver was pinned in the car.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Man killed in Currituck crash with school bus

(Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS) At approximately 10:00 a.m. this morning, Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC., Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the 850 block of Shortcut Road for a motor vehicle accident involving a Camden County school bus.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Applications now being accepted for Artist Support Grants

Artists are now eligible to apply for Artist Support Grants through a partnership between the North Carolina Arts Council, Pocosin Arts, Arts of the Pamlico, Dare Arts and Martin County Arts Council. Artist Support Grants is a program funded by the N.C. Arts Council to provide the opportunity for local...
DARE COUNTY, NC

