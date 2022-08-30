ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 fatal shooting

By Christopher Lugo
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — After a two-day trial, a Pensacola man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the Dec. 2020 shooting of Kehwan Thompson.

On Aug. 26, Charlie Richardson Jr. was sentenced to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections by Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey, following his Aug. 5, conviction for second degree murder with a firearm.

Police investigate threat at Excel High School

On Dec. 16, 2020, deputies responded to a shooting on Concordia Blvd. Upon arrival, deputies located Thompson in the far-right bedroom face down, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound on his chest. According to the original arrest report, a witness said she observed Thompson and a black male, who she knew as “Charlie” started fighting over a gun. The witness said they went into the bedroom, and she heard another shot, then “Charlie” left. Another witness said in the arrest report that he saw Thompson pull up into the yard and Richardson Jr. shot at Thompson as he exited the vehicle. The witness said they came into the house, struggled over the gun and Richardson Jr. shot Thompson. According to the arrest report, the witness was able to identify Richardson Jr. in a lineup as the person who shot Thompson.

Richardson Jr. was 25 years old at the time of the murder and had seven prior felony convictions, including two prior convictions for possession of a firearm by convicted felon. In Florida, life sentences are for one’s natural life and are served without the possibility of parole.

The arrest and investigation were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea prosecuted the case on behalf of Ginger Bowden Madden, State Attorney for the First Circuit of Florida. An Escambia County jury deliberated for nearly six hours and found Richardson Jr. guilty as charged.

WKRG News 5

Mobile murder suspect out on bond arrested after police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man arrested last June and charged with murder was arrested again early Friday morning after a police chase in Mobile, according to police and jail records. Isaac Parker, 19, in addition to a murder charge, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, attempt to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Reader tips leads to fugitive arrest: US Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the United States Marshal Services said they have captured a fugitive who was previously featured on WKRG as a Fugitive of the Week. Anthony Carter, 33, was featured as the Fugitive of the Week on Aug. 1, 2022. He was captured on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Muscle Shoals. Carter […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man found not guilty in 2020 Azalea Road murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting of De’Varea Rashad Powell on Azalea Road. Powell was at a birthday party at an apartment in June of that year. According to testimony, the victim had marijuana and money, and the perpetrators hatched a plan to rob him. Prosecutors alleged two gunmen shot him and then dumped the body in a wooded area off of Shelton Beach Road.
MOBILE, AL
