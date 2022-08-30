Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Arab American News
Qamaria Coffee opens fifth cafe location on border of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN – Yemeni coffee is taking over the cafe scene in Metro Detroit by storm, and a major contributor to that world is Qamaria Coffee. The premium Yemeni coffee bean sourcing, roasting operation and cafe franchise is opening its fifth location at the border of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights.
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
Detroit’s First-Ever Fatal Car Accident Happened 120 Yrs Ago Today
It's hard to imagine a time when every road in Michigan was nothing more than dirt or brick. A time when people were traveling only by horse-drawn carriage or the world's first automobiles. The year was 1902 when Detroit witnessed its first fatal automobile accident. It was an accident involving...
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
Meijer small format grocery stores slated for early 2023 in Lake Orion, Macomb Twp.
Meijer, the Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, is going small. The retailer's newest venture is a small-format concept yet a full grocery store. Two new stores are expected to open in early 2023, one in Lake Orion and the other in Macomb Township, the retailer announced Thursday. The stores will also include...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
ClickOnDetroit.com
Soak up the last of the summer at this beach bar in downtown Detroit
Imagine sitting in the sun with your toes in the sand, sipping on a refreshing drink... Now this may sound like something you’d be doing in Miami’s South Beach, but you can actually do it in the heart of Detroit. The place is called BrisaBar and it is...
dbusiness.com
Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Dinner 2022
Feldman Automotive and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation hosted the Children’s Miracle Celebrity dinner on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Mare Mediterranean in downtown Birmingham. The event was a prelude to the Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational played at Detroit Golf Club the following day, which benefitted Beaumont Children’s and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. The event featured dinner and drinks along with celebrity guests, including Mark Wahlberg, Thomas Hearns, Earl Cureton, Evander Holyfield, Jerome Bettis, Johnny Gill, Rick Wershe, James Edwards, Otis Birdsong, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Ann Arbor dog who died during storms was a ‘silly goofball’ who loved people, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI – As power is slowly restored and downed trees cut and carted away, traces of the powerful line of thunderstorms that swept across Michigan on Monday, Aug. 29 are slipping away. But for one Ann Arbor woman and her family, moving on is not going to...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan
Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
Vintage plane damaged after losing wheel during takeoff in Macomb County
Vintage plane damaged after losing wheel during takeoff in Macomb County. A small plane over seven decades old sustained damage after it suffered a mechanical malfunction during takeoff in Metro Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Mascot of Plymouth's Stella's Black Dog Tavern dies after cancer battle
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - Stella, a Bernese Mountain Dog who was the mascot of Stella's Black Dog Tavern in Plymouth, died Thursday. She was almost 12 years old. Stella died after a battle with cancer. According to Stella's family, her last few weeks were spent doing what she loved,...
Work completed on "severely" eroded drain bank along I-94 in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County officials say an emergency construction project to repair a severely eroded portion of a drain bank along Interstate 94 is complete.Work on the Rohrbeck Extension Drain, south of 13 Mile Road, began on Aug, 22. "There's no telling when the recent rapid erosion south of 13 Mile Road that got to within about 25 yards from I-94 would have reached the westbound lanes and resulted in a huge traffic disruption and several million dollars in construction costs. That's a scenario we're working to avoid," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a...
Movie tickets are returning to 1980s prices for one-day event
The last time that movie tickets cost $3 on average, the 1982 hit "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" ruled the box office. But this Saturday, that 40-year-old price will once again be the going rate thanks to National Cinema Day, a one-day promotion aimed at getting people back into theaters. More than...
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain chances in Metro Detroit this weekend -- When, what to expect
DETROIT – There are some rain chances this weekend in Metro Detroit, but they’ve been adjusted a bit, as the speed of this frontal boundary that moves in is showing signs of uncertainty. Chances start later Saturday in the evening, but are not great. Most of us will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man’s body found floating in lake in Waterford Township -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake. Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an...
1 Died, 2 Injured In A Three-Car Crash In Rochester Hills (Rochester Hills, MI)
Authorities are investigating a three-car crash at an intersection in Rochester Hills that killed a woman and injured two others. The crash happened at the intersection of Adams and [..]
