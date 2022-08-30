Mandatory kindergarten bill advances to Gov. Newsom's desk: Here's what parents need to know

California could soon mandate kindergarten for all children in the state. The bill was passed by the state Senate on Monday, and is now going to Governor Gavin Newsom 's desk.

Senate Bill 70 would require students to complete one year of kindergarten before entering the first grade.

The bill was passed by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).

The bill comes after a lot of families across California decided to skip kindergarten during the COVID-19 pandemic ---heightening learning gap concerns.

If approved, it would not go into effect until the 2024 - 2025 school year. And parents would no longer be able to have their child skip kindergarten unlike current California law.

The goal is make sure students are prepared socially and academically before entering elementary school, ensuring all children receive critical instruction in their earliest years of learning.

Kindergartners who miss 10% or more of school days have lower academic performance when they reach grade one, according to the National Education Association.

The bill also compared long-term outcomes of children born in states that already have mandatory kindergarten compared to states with voluntary kindergarten.

They found children who attend are more likely to go to college, earn higher wages and are less likely to experience poverty as adults.

The bill has already received support from the Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest school district in the state.