ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mandatory kindergarten bill advances to Gov. Newsom's desk: Here's what parents need to know

By Lena Howland via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09q0XX_0hb6m5c200

California could soon mandate kindergarten for all children in the state. The bill was passed by the state Senate on Monday, and is now going to Governor Gavin Newsom 's desk.

Senate Bill 70 would require students to complete one year of kindergarten before entering the first grade.

The bill was passed by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).

The bill comes after a lot of families across California decided to skip kindergarten during the COVID-19 pandemic ---heightening learning gap concerns.

If approved, it would not go into effect until the 2024 - 2025 school year. And parents would no longer be able to have their child skip kindergarten unlike current California law.

RELATED: California launches nation's largest college savings program for millions of students, newborns

The goal is make sure students are prepared socially and academically before entering elementary school, ensuring all children receive critical instruction in their earliest years of learning.

Kindergartners who miss 10% or more of school days have lower academic performance when they reach grade one, according to the National Education Association.

The bill also compared long-term outcomes of children born in states that already have mandatory kindergarten compared to states with voluntary kindergarten.

They found children who attend are more likely to go to college, earn higher wages and are less likely to experience poverty as adults.

The bill has already received support from the Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest school district in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0hb6m5c200

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 132

Ila Brown
3d ago

Let them be kids first instead of pushing them so hard into school! I taught Kindergarten for many years and it was disgraceful what they expected them to do!

Reply(12)
39
Faith McVicar
3d ago

Home school children achieve more at a younger age. Totally opposite to what Newsome states. Parent's are children's guardians, Not the state.

Reply(6)
42
liberalism is mental
3d ago

here we go letting communist tell you how to run your children and what type of education they should get are we in Russia and China this is what governor Newsome is doing to the state by allowing the fastest liberals to pass these bills an example I think it's Proposition 1 were they allow you to have an abortion up to 9 months people that the living person. this is what happens when people are so blinded and don't think for themselves and allowed to con artist like the governor of California roll your thinking for you

Reply(5)
28
Related
NBC San Diego

Have Student Loans? California Has Special Protections for You

It's called a new era for college students, with unique protections for the close to 4 million school loan borrowers in California. It's through the California Student Borrower Bill of Rights, which helps with both federal and private loans. "What it did was add an additional layer of protection that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Governor Gavin Newsom could sign a controversial fast food worker bill into law

California Governor Gavin Newsom could sign controversial fast food worker bill into law. Assembly bill 257 was narrowly passed in the state Assembly and Senate this week. Newsom has 30 days to sign the bill. It would create an independent council to set standards across the fast food industry on workplace conditions and wages, a first-of-its-kind in the nation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

California State Legislature votes to send a constitutional amendment to the 2024 ballot related to local votes on certain housing projects

On Aug. 31, the last day of the legislative session, the California State Legislature voted to send Senate Constitutional Amendment 2 (SCA 2) to the ballot in 2024. SCA 2 would repeal Article 34 of the state constitution, which requires local voter approval via a ballot measure for federal and/or state government-funded housing projects classified as low-rent. The ballot measure would allow housing projects that are intended for households at certain income thresholds and that receive government funding or assistance to be developed, constructed, or acquired without a local referendum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
kion546.com

This California school district punished Black students more severely, feds say. Now they have agreed to make changes.

A California school district is vowing to reform its discipline practices after a federal investigation revealed it was giving harsher punishment to Black students compared to White students who displayed similar behavior. Officials from the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights say the Victor Valley Union High School District...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Rubio
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Kindergarten#Poverty#K12#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Politics State
CBS Sacramento

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NBC News

California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school

A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
KCRA.com

Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
9K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy