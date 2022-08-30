Read full article on original website
Twitter Finally Tests an Edit Button
Twitter is finally testing an edit button, a tool that's confirmed to be the most requested feature for the social app for a while now. As the name of this feature suggests, it'll allow people to edit the contents of their tweets while still keeping a record of what previous versions of the tweet looked like. This "Edit Tweet" button is currently being tested internally which means it won't be visible to actual Twitter users right away, but the test will soon be expanding to more Twitter denizens.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Dabi's Inner Joker
My Hero Academia has plenty of characters to love, and at this point, some of its villains have become bigger than its heroes. Characters like Toga prove the point easily enough, but no baddie can touch Dabi when it comes to popularity. Of course, this means there are millions of fans who love the blue-flame user. And now, one cosplayer is tapping into the villain's insane side with a gorgeous cosplay.
Marvel Just Introduced a Genderbent Version of a Fan-Favorite Hero
The ever-growing tapestry of the Marvel universe has made way for some interesting and unexpected evolutions of characters we know and love, especially once the multiverse entered the picture. The storytelling device has been used in a pretty compelling way within The Variants, a miniseries that has reexamined the hardboiled adventures of one of Marvel's street-level heroes through the lens of multiversal doppelgangers. That included introducing a new, genderbent version of that hero — one who played a pivotal role in the issue's events. Spoilers for The Variants #3 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
DC Teases a New Addition to the Flash Family
Out this week, The Flash 2022 Annual is a bit of a unique book in that it is a story within a story. The bulk of the issue, written by Jeremy Adams, centers around Wally West reading Linda Park-West's novel, sci-fi romance that is heavily inspired by her own life with her speedster husband. But for all the fun of the story within a story, there's also a genuine exploration of Wally and Linda's real life, including a major twist at the end that could very well tease a new addition to the Flash family.
Netflix With Ads Could Be Launching Sooner Than Expected
Netflix's heavily-debated ad-supported plan might be arriving a lot earlier than we'd thought. According to a new report from Variety, the streaming service is moving up the launch of its cheaper, ad-supported plan to November 1, 2022, as opposed to the previously-teased time frame of early 2023. According to sources cited in the report, the new plan will be available in the United States, Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, and additional countries when it does launch. If this does end up being the date of launch, it would fall over a month before Disney+'s similarly-announced ad-supported plan would launch in the U.S. The news was first reported in the Wall Street Journal.
Friday the 13th: New Line Cinema's Cryptic Tease Has Fans in a Frenzy
News of a new Friday the 13th movie has been something slasher movie fans have been eager to hear about for over a decade. With Jason Voorhees stuck in legal limbo for the better part of four years now it seemed like an impossibility, but a new post on Instagram from New Line Cinema has fans in a tizzy. The Warner Bros. Pictures subsidiary took to Instagram, posting a clever screenshot of a message request that reads "Jason Voorhees wants to send you a message." The mysterious post, captioned with "Uh oh. What do you think Jason Voorhees wants?!," immediately has sent speculation running wild, but is this really teasing a new movie?
