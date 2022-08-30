Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star's AEW Deal Reportedly Not Being Renewed
A former WWE star might be on the way out of AEW according to a new report, as Fightful Select is reporting that the reason Bobby Fish hasn't been on AEW TV in recent weeks is that his contract is coming up soon and the deal is not being renewed. Fish's most recent appearance on AEW TV was on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, and his reported departure from the company is a bit surprising, seeing as during that episode he was involved in a betrayal angle alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, who all turned on the Young Bucks in what seemed like the start of a new feud.
WWE: Update on Latest NXT Call-up, Possible New Member for The Bloodline
Reports of Solo Sikoa getting the call-up from NXT 2.0 to WWE's main roster have been popping up recently and PWInsider provided a new one on Thursday. Per Mike Johnson, Sikoa's call-up is happening "ASAP" and he'll be joining the Friday Night SmackDown brand. Given that many expect he'll be joining Roman Reigns and The Usos (his older brothers) in The Bloodline, joining the Blue Brand seems like a no-brainer.
Former WWE Star Addresses Possible Reason NXT Title Reign Was Cut Short
It's been a wild time in WWE since Triple H stepped back into Talent Relations and took over WWE Creative, which has resulted in a number of previously released stars being brought back to the company. That includes names like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and more, and the latest rumors and reports have indicated there is another former star on their way back to the company soon. That would be Jonah, aka the former Bronson Reed, and in a new interview with NBC Sports Boston, he was asked if his time in WWE and his Title reign was cut short because he had a stamp of approval from Triple H.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Reportedly Being Planned As Premium Live Event
It looks like a fan-favorite WWE NXT event is getting an upgrade just in time for the Halloween season. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE is going to have this year's NXT Halloween Havoc be a premium live event on Peacock as opposed to having it be a special episode of NXT on USA Network. This would be the first time Halloween Havoc has been featured in a premium live event format since NXT embraced the event in 2020, as both previous Halloween Havocs have been featured on USA Network. There's no word on whether this will be the new standard format for the event moving forward, but we'll keep you posted.
Report: Former WWE Universal Champion Has Signed New Contract to Return to the Company
Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has signed a new deal that will see him return to WWE, according to a new report from PWInsider. Strowman was released by the company in July 2021 and has since worked eight matches on the independent scene, most notably in the Control Your Narrative promotion. PWI's Mike Johnson notes that Strowman is expected to be at next week's Monday Night Raw in Kansas City.
Key Producer Returns to WWE
Another important backstage figure is on his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment. Creative producer Ryan Katz is returning to WWE following his release this past January. During his time away from the company, Katz had been working with fellow then-former producer "Road Dogg" Brian James on the Oh, You Didn't Know? podcast. Katz confirmed his WWE return on the latest episode of that podcast.
Tony Khan Provides Update on Potential AEW Crossover With WWE
While the portals to different wrestling promotions are relatively open for passage, one remains padlocked shut: World Wrestling Entertainment. The house that Vince McMahon built has been exclusive for multiple decades now, running with the narrative that it is the only show in town. While the black-and-gold era of NXT was more open to alluding to the larger wrestling world, as it would make notes of superstars' histories with companies like New Japan Pro Wrestling or Ring of Honor, WWE as a whole has largely ignored the backstories of its talent that honed their craft on the independent scene.
AEW: Uncensored F-Bomb Dropped During CM Punk's Promo on Dynamite
It took a rousing speech from longtime friend Ace Steel to convince CM Punk to take another shot at the AEW World Championship this weekend, one that included an uncensored F-bomb on live television. The language on AEW Dynamite is usually a little rough but doesn't ever hit that level. Whether Ace Steel didn't realize he said it in the moment, or just didn't care, it helped create a fire inside both CM Punk and all of the fans watching.
WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey's Suspension Lifted, Gets Revenge on Adam Pearce
Ronda Rousey found herself suspended thanks to actions taken on WWE SmackDown, and then Adam Pearce went one step further and had her arrested and taken away in a police car after she showed up on SmackDown and called out Adam Pearce. Tonight Rousey received the final decision from WWE regarding her suspension, and she wanted Pearce out in the ring with her to read the results. Much to his chagrin her suspension was lifted (though she will be on probation) and WWE also said they didn't find anything criminal in her actions, and she wasted no time in taunting Pearce. That led to a tiny meltdown by Pearce, and after he called Rousey a b****, he ended up getting his arm twisted into an armbar.
Will Ospreay Attacks Kenny Omega After AEW Dynamite Goes Off Air
The long-awaited in-ring confrontation between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay finally culminated on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Meeting in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Titles tournament, Ospreay and Aussie Open battled Omega and the Young Bucks in a main event bout that slowed down for no one. Ospreay's athleticism was put on full display as he landed corkscrew moonsaults, springboard cutters, and more. The high-octane offense wasn't enough for the Commonwealth Kingpin, as The Cleaner successfully struck Kyle Fletcher with the One-Winged Angel. This victory sends The Elite to AEW All Out, where they'll face either Best Friends or Dark Order in the finals.
Watch: Jon Moxley Roasts CM Punk to Open AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley opened this week's AEW Dynamite with an in-ring promo and unloaded on CM Punk. He recapped what happened in their three-minute match last week, saying that Punk hit him with his best shot when he delivered that head kick, but when he saw Moxley wouldn't stay down he "started looking for a way out" of the match. He claimed Punk folded, then said he has zero sympathy for the Chicago native.
AEW Announces World Title Match for AEW All Out
For the first time in company history, All Elite Wrestling approached an upcoming pay-per-view without a title match. Following Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's successful defense over "Lionheart" Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake three weeks ago and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk's return following the match, the writing appeared on the wall for Moxley and Punk to unify the AEW World Title next month at AEW All Out. That took a sharp turn the following week, as Punk and Moxley brawled in multiple segments and AEW President Tony Khan deemed that the unification match had to happen as soon as possible.
