Ronda Rousey found herself suspended thanks to actions taken on WWE SmackDown, and then Adam Pearce went one step further and had her arrested and taken away in a police car after she showed up on SmackDown and called out Adam Pearce. Tonight Rousey received the final decision from WWE regarding her suspension, and she wanted Pearce out in the ring with her to read the results. Much to his chagrin her suspension was lifted (though she will be on probation) and WWE also said they didn't find anything criminal in her actions, and she wasted no time in taunting Pearce. That led to a tiny meltdown by Pearce, and after he called Rousey a b****, he ended up getting his arm twisted into an armbar.

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO