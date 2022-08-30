Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Rumble on the Raritan: No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep runs into St. Joseph Prep (PA) buzzsaw
All the Marauders could do was laugh on the sideline. NJ.com’s No. 3 team was humbled by Philadelphia power St. Joseph Prep (PA) in a 55-20 final in Saturday’s edition of the Rumble on the Raritan series at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers. These two clashed...
Football: Williamstown D delivers, Braves stun No. 11 Kingsway, 28-14 (PHOTOS)
Flying under the radar suits Williamstown just fine. Despite their stature as a South Jersey power program, the Braves entered the 2022 campaign without the hype of the recent past. That may change after Friday night.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Trevs Philly Steaks
Trevs Philly Steaks opened its doors a year ago to bring a high-quality, authentic Philly cheesesteak establishment to the Feasterville area. The reviews and feedback from customers would indicate that it is quickly becoming a “go-to” cheesesteak destination. Trevor Markowitz was born and raised in Philly and moved...
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!
Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
Meteorologist Brittany Boyer returns to high school where her broadcasting journey started
Meteorologist Brittany Boyer made a trip back to Spring-Ford Area High School in Royersford where her broadcasting journey began.
Sign at Cherry Hill school to return to regular announcements after 'Sign Jokester' switches display
Students will return to Johnson Elementary in Cherry Hill next week, which means the sign in front of the school will start displaying regular old school announcements again.
Calif.-Based Chicken Franchise to Gain a Leg Up in Chester County
Dave's Fried Chicken, a national fast-food brand, is setting its sights on the Phila. collar counties. Hollywood-based Dave’s Hot Chicken — which quickly became popular for its Nashville-inspired chicken after it launched five years ago — is planning to nest at least eight locations in the Phila. region, including sites in Chester County and surrounding collar counties. Ryan Mulligan plucked this story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
billypenn.com
Ya Fav Trashman is running for Philadelphia City Council
North Philly native Terrill Haigler started talking trash online a little over two years ago. Now he hopes to take that talk directly into city politics. Better known as “Ya Fav Trashman,” Haigler on Saturday declared his candidacy for City Council, announcing his plans to run for an at-large seat in the 2023 Democratic primary. He made it official at one of his regular community clean-up events, in Francisville just off North Broad Street.
Online Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breweries in Chester County
If you are looking for a nice place to enjoy a great beer with your friends, these are the five best breweries in Chester County you should not miss out on, writes Marilyn Sanders for PhillyBite Magazine. Stable 12 Brewing in Phoenixville recently moved its brewing operation into a former...
Delco Proud Again: Phil & Jim’s in Parkside Have ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’
A Phil & Jim's hoagie, reported to be 'the best hoagie on earth.'Image via Phil & Jim's Facebook page. In June, 2021, Phil & Jim’s Steaks and Hoagies in Parkside triumphed over Philadelphia competitors by being voted “Best Cheesesteak” in the Delaware Valley Region.
Raising Cane’s Details New Jersey Expansion
The Louisiana-based chicken chain is planning to launch eight Garden State outposts through 2024.
Bagels and Co. Set to Take Over Philadelphia with Six New Locations
Bagels and Co. is about to take over Philadelphia with a citywide expansion that will see six new bagel and coffee shops expand to six new locations. Glu Hospitality and co-owners Derek Gibbons and Tim Lu announce that the popular Northern Liberties-based bagel, coffee, lunch, and deli shop will now open new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple Campus, Rittenhouse, Midtown Village, and Center City. The first new location is set to open in September in Fishtown with a free weekend of bagels for their new neighbors, with details to be announced.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
Townhouse Project at Turtle Creek Golf Course, Limerick, Steadily Creeps Forward
Like one of its namesake reptiles poking its head out of its shell, the emerging transformation of 15.6 acres of Limerick’s Turtle Creek Golf Course into a site for 90 townhouses is making itself evident. Joe Zlomek, of The Sanatoga Post, updated readers on the progress.
See Which Montco Golf Course Is Among Ten Best in Northeast Region
Merion Golf Club.Image via Julia Pine at Merion Golf Club. Merion Golf Club in Ardmore has made the list of the ten best courses in the Northeast region of the United States, writes Ran Morrissett for theGolf Magazine.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
With Neumann University Expansion Comes Plans for a Hotel
Neumann University is planning an on-campus hotel as a revenue generator, part of a 15-year master plan to diversify the university’s sources of income, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. The university acquired 60 acres in Aston last June from the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia which...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
