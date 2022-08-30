ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Afghanistan notches big win against Bangladesh in Asia Cup

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ipxH_0hb6kW2k00
1 of 10

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — High-flying Afghanistan rattled Bangladesh through its spinners to notch a convincing seven-wicket victory and a berth in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup on Tuesday.

Off-break bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman and leg-spinner Rashid Khan restricted Bangladesh to 127-7 by snaring six wickets between them after captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss in his 100th Twenty20 international and opted to bat.

Najibullah Zadran made a blistering unbeaten 43 off 17 balls as he smashed five of his six sixes against Bangladesh fast bowlers in the death overs and Afghanistan cruised to 131-3 with nine balls to spare.

Ibrahim Zadran made a sedate unbeaten 42 off 41 balls but Najibullah took charge against fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman (0-30) and Mohammad Saifuddin (1-27) as Afghanistan topped Group B with its second straight win.

“Everyone knows Rashid and Mujeeb are world-class spinners, that’s why we were in the game in the first 10 overs,” Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said. “Everyone knows we have power hitters in the death and that’s why we made sure not to lose early wickets, so that our power hitters could finish the game.”

Earlier, off-spinner Mujeeb mopped the top three batters, including the key wicket of Shakib, inside the batting powerplay to finish with 3-18 before Rashid (3-22) rushed through the middle-order with his sharp googlies.

Mosaddek Hossain stood out with 48 not out off 31 balls which featured the only lucky six of the innings. Azmatullah Omarzai caught Mosaddek well but touched the boundary cushion with his boot before relaying the ball into the hands of Rashid.

“It was always tough when you lose four wickets in the first 7-8 overs,” Shakib said. “I thought the bowlers bowled exceptionally well to get us back into the game, (but) we know that Najibullah is a dangerous player. On a wicket like this we thought we had the game, but credit to how they batted.”

Bangladesh pinned down Afghanistan’s top order through its experienced left-arm spinner Shakib and Mahedi Hasan. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11) tried to break the shackles in the powerplay, only to get stumped off Shakib in the fifth over while Hazratullah Zazai’s (23) struggled to score freely on a slow surface before off-spinner Hasan had him stumped midway through the innings.

Fast bowler Saifuddin had Bangladesh on top when he trapped Nabi lbw in the 13th over, but Najibullah’s power-hitting against the fast bowlers wiped out Bangladesh hopes in the death overs.

Afghanistan made an imperious start to the Asia Cup when it routed five-time champion Sri Lanka in its opening game and is the first team to reach the Super 4 round.

India, which defeated Pakistan on Sunday, is the favorite to top Group A as it takes on qualifier Hong Kong on Wednesday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 11:49 a.m. GMT

With no immunity, Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa faces legal troubles. COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who returned home after seven weeks in exile following protests over economic hardships, could face legal action over forced disappearances of activists now that he has been stripped of constitutional immunity, a lawyer said Saturday. Rajapaksa flew to Colombo around midnight Friday from Thailand and was escorted under military guard to his new home in the capital. He has no pending court cases because he was protected by constitutional immunity as president. A corruption case against him during his time as a top defense official was withdrawn soon after he was elected in 2019.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Beijing taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

BEIJING (AP) — Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China’s crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive. “The so-called assessment you mentioned is orchestrated and produced by the U.S. and some Western forces” and is a “a political tool” meant to contain China, he said. It was a tactic long used by Beijing to deflect criticism from its mass detentions of Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang: blame a Western conspiracy. At home, it’s found a willing audience. But abroad, it’s angered Uyghurs and alienated foreigners. The result has been a splintering of views on Xinjiang in China and the West, a gap that threatens to fracture already-poor relations.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahedi Hasan
Person
Ibrahim Zadran
Person
Mohammad Saifuddin
Person
Mosaddek Hossain
Person
Najibullah Zadran
Person
Mohammad Nabi
Person
Rashid Khan
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
INDIA
The Associated Press

Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go Friday as U.S. warships neared, officials said, in the latest maritime incident involving the Navy’s new drone fleet in the Mideast. Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of the Iranian navy’s Jamaran destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined two Saildrone Explorers. They tossed one overboard as another warship could be seen in the distance. Iran has no coastline along the Red Sea, a crucial international waterway lying between the Arabian Peninsula and northeastern Africa. State TV said the Iranian navy found “several unmanned spying vessels abandoned in the international maritime routes” on Thursday.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

FIFA, UEFA denounce shooting attack at Turkish soccer office

ISTANBUL (AP) — FIFA and UEFA on Friday condemned a shooting incident at the headquarters of the Turkish soccer association during a board meeting. Turkish media reported at least seven bullets were fired at the building in Istanbul on Thursday before the shooters escaped in a waiting vehicle. No injuries were reported.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladesh#Asia Cup#United Arab Emirates#Sharjah
The Associated Press

Turkish leader Erdogan ups rhetoric on Greece amid tensions

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upped his rhetoric against Greece on Saturday, threatening to “come down suddenly one night.”. Erdogan has previously used that phrase to hint at looming military operations into Syria and Iraq against Kurdish militants that Turkey deems existential threats. He made good on that threat several times.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday announced a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island. The $1.09 billion sale includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, the State Department said. The largest portion of the sale, however, is a $655 million logistics support package for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program, which provides air defense warnings. Early warning air defense systems have become more important as China has stepped up military drills near Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province. The State Department said the equipment is necessary for Taiwan to “maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.” The administration notified Congress of the sale after close of business on Friday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy