2022 South Dakota State Fair underway in Huron
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The walkways and exhibit halls were busy for the for the first day of the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. For some, the fair is an annual tradition, coming back year after year to see old faces. For others, it’s an opportunity to introduce themselves to the rest of the state.
Dakota News Now at 6:30 - VOD
What does SD Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden's increased visibility mean for his political future?. Flandreau farmer Craig Severtson is this week's "Someone You Should Know."
The health of honey bee colonies in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker investigated honey bee health in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is estimated that the honey bee's annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
DPS pay raise announcement lacking details, lawmakers say
PIERRE, S.D. - Over the course of the past month, Governor Kristi Noem has announced pay raises for both members of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Department of Corrections staff. “It is important to me that our law enforcement know that we support them and that we take...
SD Department of Public Safety announced September Sobriety Checkpoints
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for September. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people not to drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
Decreasing clouds, cooler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front is moving through the region this morning and it has sparked off a couple little showers and thundershowers. As this front continues to the south, there’s a slight chance we could see a few more batches of showers and isolated thunderstorms roll through. Otherwise, we’ll have plenty of sunshine around the region. With that front moving through, it will be cooler and the wind will switch to the north. Highs for most of the region will be in the 80s today with some 90s to the south. Any rain should be wrapped up by tonight and all our football games should be dry!
How the state’s first “Flock Safety” camera busted car thieves in Madison
SD state lawmakers confused by Department of Public Safety pay raise announcement. South Dakota state lawmakers were not informed by Governor Kristi Noem about her intentions to raise wages for Department of Public Safety staffers, but instead learned about it from Twitter. With the gubernatorial election less than three months away, some worry that the move was political. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
UPDATE: Social Media Sensation, ‘The Corn Kid,’ expected to visit South Dakota’s Corn Palace
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In an interview on his favorite things, Tariq “The Corn Kid” went viral after expressing his deep love for corn. UPDATE at 2 p.m.: Dakota News Now has just been informed that Tariq and his family are experiencing travel issues. Delays in their flight make it uncertain whether they will be visiting The Corn Palace.
Noem proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Social Services, Gov. Noem proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Month in South Dakota. This month is a time for raising awareness about suicide prevention and how we can all play a role....
Sunny and hot again
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We may start off with a little patchy fog across parts of the region this morning. That will burn out of here pretty quickly and we’ll see lots of sunshine for the rest of our Thursday. Highs will be in the 90s across most of the region with some upper 90s out west. The wind should stay fairly light through the rest of today. Today is the first day of the South Dakota State Fair, and the weather in Huron should be fantastic for that!
South Dakota COVID-19 update: 9 dead, 105 hospitalizations, high community spread rate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, nine people have died, 105 are hospitalized, and the majority of the state has a high community spread rate. Since last Wednesday, nine people in South Dakota have died of COVID-19, bringing the...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 2 (9-2-22)
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives.
Toy pistol triggers lockdown at Stevens High School
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A toy. A toy gun triggers a lockdown Thursday at Stevens High School, bringing out several law enforcement agencies and concerned parents. Police didn’t know that when the initial call came in just before school started. A student reported that another student was in one of Stevens’ parking lots, waiving a gun around.
Catching up with Love Island USA contestant, Sioux Falls native Isaiah Campbell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Peacock Original Love Island USA brought a group of contestants together with an array of challenges ahead of them. Throughout their stay, the islanders were forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers were also able to intervene periodically to determine who gets another shot at love and who left the villa without it. South Dakota has a local connection to the show with contestant Isaiah Campbell featured in the show. We asked him about his experience and what is next for him.
