Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming State Treasurer Pours $25K Into Others’ Campaigns And Causes; Most Fare Poorly
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s state treasurer gave more than $25,000 of his own money in donations to candidates and causes besides his own campaign during this year’s primary election. While state Treasurer Curt Meier donated $5,566 to his own primary-election campaign, he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray Won, So Get Over It
I am very frustrated with the Wyoming Republican Party – specifically those who think they know better than the WY voters. Chuck Gray won the election for WY Secretary of State and should be supported by the Republican Party as the people have spoken (voted). Now I read that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Primary Election Write-In Candidates Included Walt Longmire, Mickey Mouse
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming voters jotted down some interesting write-in candidates in this year’s primary election, some real and some imagined. Not all Wyoming counties publicly posted the write-in names cast in their counties, but judging from the counties that did, voters have varied taste in leadership.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced
CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
oilcity.news
Wyo Sec. of State Buchanan expected to depart soon, appointment likely
The temporary appointment will overlap with the general election — a critical time for the office which oversees Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will leave office before the end of his term. Buchanan’s departure will trigger an appointment process to fill the role until January.
cowboystatedaily.com
State In Talks To Continue St. Stephen’s Support By Sending Federal Bureau $1.5 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming often accepts federal funds, but now the state is trying to send state funds to the federal government. It’s an effort to continue state funding for students at St. Stephens Indian School on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Formerly...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Now Torn Between Tax-Exempting Internet Sales For Natives Or Giving Taxes Back
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers now are torn on whether they should exempt sales taxes for American Indians shopping online or tax those purchases but share the revenues with tribal governments. The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations met Monday in Riverton to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Natrona County among Wyoming’s fastest for personal income growth
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County offered one of the fastest personal income growths in Wyoming between 2001 and 2018, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. The 148-page study provides an in-depth look at Wyoming and its counties’ personal income sources and trends over the 18-year period....
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature Discussing Medicaid Expansion Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recent legislation provided through the America Rescue Plan Act allows states to extend postpartum coverage offered through Medicaid to mothers for a 12-month period. The Wyoming Legislature is now considering this Medicaid expansion through a state plan amendment. If approved, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
wrrnetwork.com
Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County
LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Wyoming Called “RUDE” By People Who Have Never Been Here
According to the website, Zippia, Wyoming comes in as the 13th most rude state in the US. But hold on, the people who did this study have never been to Wyoming, so how the hell do they know? That's typical of these studies. To determine which states are the rudest,...
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum to host Spanish-American War program
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will host the program “Wyoming National Guardsmen in the Philippines, 1898–1899″ on Thursday, Sept. 15, in Casper. Mark Johnson, PhD, a contract historian for the Wyoming National Guard and the Senior Army Instructor at Natrona County High School in Casper, will present the program. It will start at 7 p.m. at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum and will be broadcast via Facebook live.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/24/22–8/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
oilcity.news
Casper Historic Preservation Commission shares map featuring downtown, Old Yellowstone District resources
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Historic Preservation Commission has shared a new digital map with pictures, descriptions and historical information regarding properties evaluated in a cultural survey of Casper’s architectural and historical resources in the downtown and Old Yellowstone District areas. Conducted from 2013 to 2015, the survey...
Comments / 0