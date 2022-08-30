ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray Won, So Get Over It

I am very frustrated with the Wyoming Republican Party – specifically those who think they know better than the WY voters. Chuck Gray won the election for WY Secretary of State and should be supported by the Republican Party as the people have spoken (voted). Now I read that...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Primary Election Write-In Candidates Included Walt Longmire, Mickey Mouse

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming voters jotted down some interesting write-in candidates in this year’s primary election, some real and some imagined. Not all Wyoming counties publicly posted the write-in names cast in their counties, but judging from the counties that did, voters have varied taste in leadership.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Elections
Casper, WY
Government
oilcity.news

Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced

CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wyo Sec. of State Buchanan expected to depart soon, appointment likely

The temporary appointment will overlap with the general election — a critical time for the office which oversees Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will leave office before the end of his term. Buchanan’s departure will trigger an appointment process to fill the role until January.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State Now Torn Between Tax-Exempting Internet Sales For Natives Or Giving Taxes Back

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers now are torn on whether they should exempt sales taxes for American Indians shopping online or tax those purchases but share the revenues with tribal governments. The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations met Monday in Riverton to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Election Local#Elected Representatives#Democrat#Republican
oilcity.news

Natrona County among Wyoming’s fastest for personal income growth

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County offered one of the fastest personal income growths in Wyoming between 2001 and 2018, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. The 148-page study provides an in-depth look at Wyoming and its counties’ personal income sources and trends over the 18-year period....
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Discussing Medicaid Expansion Again

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recent legislation provided through the America Rescue Plan Act allows states to extend postpartum coverage offered through Medicaid to mothers for a 12-month period. The Wyoming Legislature is now considering this Medicaid expansion through a state plan amendment. If approved, the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The AR rifle’s adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County

LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Cartoons
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum to host Spanish-American War program

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will host the program “Wyoming National Guardsmen in the Philippines, 1898–1899″ on Thursday, Sept. 15, in Casper. Mark Johnson, PhD, a contract historian for the Wyoming National Guard and the Senior Army Instructor at Natrona County High School in Casper, will present the program. It will start at 7 p.m. at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum and will be broadcast via Facebook live.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy