Atria Walnut Creek Resident Ingested Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos, Family Says
Startling new allegations are emerging in the death investigation of an elderly man living at Atria Walnut Creek. The facility is owned by Atria Senior Living, which operates the San Mateo location, where the company says staff accidentally poisoned a 93-year-old resident with cleaning fluid that they thought was fruit juice over the weekend.
Millennials can't afford to pay rent in these California cities because of the renter wage gap
L.A., San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside and Sacramento have some of the biggest rent wage gaps for millennials, according to a Filterbuy analysis.
Heat Wave Forces Bay Area Schools to Adjust
The heat wave hitting the Bay Area is affecting how schools handle recess and lunchtime for students. Contra Costa County officials are reminding schools to not take the hot weather lightly and to stay prepared. “Limiting the amount of time and energy that’s spent outside during the hottest parts of...
CHP Releases Photo of Possible Suspect Vehicles in Jasper Wu Shooting in Oakland
The California Highway Patrol released the identification early Friday evening of two possible vehicles that may have been involved in a November 2021 fatal shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland that claimed the life of a 23-month-old Fremont boy. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021,...
