'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
21-Year-Old TikTok Star Dies in Tragic Skydiving Accident
TikTok star Tanya Pardazi has died during her first solo skydiving jump. The 21-year-old Toronto University student and 2017 Miss Canada semi-finalist opened her parachute at too “low an altitude,” according to SkyDive Toronto. The chute failed to deploy properly, and she was pronounced dead after being immediately transported to the hospital near Innisfil, Ontario, where she had jumped with Skydive Toronto. The company makes jumpers, including Tanya, complete training courses before they perform a solo dive. “Tanya had an interest in anything that was new and adventurous,” Tanya's friend, Melody Ozgoli, was quoted telling CTV News Toronto. “Life was too boring for her, and she was always trying to do something adventurous. She really lived every second to the fullest.”Read it at Daily Mail
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
Irv Gotti Thought It Was OK To Contact Bow Wow’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Via Instagram
Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. is batting 1000 when it comes to being inappropriate and plain old weird.
Grazia
Married At First Sight UK: Was George Right To Be Mad At April Over THAT Kiss?
We are only on week one of Married At First Sight UK and there is already a cheating scandal. This can only be foreshadowing for the explosive series ahead. Last night it was revealed that former Miss Great Britain, April Branbury was 'intimate' with someone else off camera while holidaying in Jamaica with financial advisor George Roberts, as they celebrated their wedding. It has now been revealed that April actually cheated on George with a guest from the resort they were staying in.
Chelsea vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Fofana and Pulisic start for Blues
Follow live coverage as Chelsea face West Ham United in the Premier League today.Wesley Fofana made his Chelsea debut as the Blues hosted West Ham at Stamford Bridge. Conor Gallagher slotted into midfield in a 3-5-2 formation, with Christian Pulisic partnering Raheem Sterling up front. Brazil forward Lucas Paqueta made his full debut for West Ham, who had ex-Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma in their starting line-up.Chelsea: Mendy, Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Kovacic, Cucurella, Sterling, Pulisic.Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Chalobah, Broja, Mount, Chilwell, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz.West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Antonio. Subs: Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Cornet, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Coventry, Randolph.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Grazia
MAFS UK: Were The Experts Right To Match April And George Despite Their Differing Views On Kids?
Last night on Married At First Sight the weddings continued. Viewers witnessed the marriages of Thomas and Adrian and April and George. However, when it came to April and George - the experts seem to have missed the mark and viewers noticed it too. On the show, the experts rigorously...
