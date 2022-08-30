Second person arrested in deadly Vahlen Street shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A second person has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting near Warner Park in July.

Madison police say they arrested a 22-year-old woman Monday at around 4:30 p.m. on Morraine View Drive. She faces potential charges of party to a crime of homicide and obstructing, but has not yet been formally charged with a crime.

The potential charges stem from a July 22 shooting on Madison’s north side that left 18-year-old Laron Bynum of Milwaukee dead . Bynum was found inside of a Kia Optima on Vahlen Street that had been reported stolen.

Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg was arrested in Ohio earlier this month and charged with five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and involving the use of a dangerous weapon in connection with Bynum’s death.

News 3 Now is not naming the woman at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy .

