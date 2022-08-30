ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

Arizonans encouraged to participate in 30 Days, 30 Ways to prepare for emergencies￼

PHOENIX— Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed September Arizona Preparedness Month in conjunction with National Preparedness Month to encourage people, businesses and communities to prepare for potential emergencies. In honor of Preparedness Month, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) is asking residents to participate in the “30 Days,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Gilbert, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – Empire Ranch

In the high grasslands of Southern Arizona lies the Empire Ranch. This ranch at it’s largest covered 180 square miles, larger than the city of Philadelphia. While there are still some cattle still on the land, it is mostly a nature preserve. Located between the Whetstone Mountains and the...
SONOITA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#River Basin#Water Resources#Water Conservation#Dcp#Prioritizing
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms

PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
PHOENIX, AZ
resourceworld.com

Arizona Sonoran drills 1.77% copper over 82.4 metres at Cactus mine project, Arizona

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. [ASCU-TSX; ASCUF-OTCQX] reported an additional seven drill holes from the Cactus East, 100%-owned Cactus mine project, Arizona, infill drilling program. The current drill program is designed at 125 feet (38 metres) centres to generate measured mineral resources. These results support the previously defined thick and high-grade intercepts outlined within the underground Cactus East resource. Cactus East is located, at depth, immediately to the northeast of the historic Sacaton pit.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
12news.com

A massive dust storm hit the southeast Valley on Friday

PHOENIX — A massive wall of dust rolled across the southeast Valley on Friday evening pausing many high school football activities and halting traffic. The National Weather Service said winds up to 70 mph were expected as the storm passed through. The dust storm was making its way southwest...
PHOENIX, AZ
sgplaw.com

6 Arizona Driving Laws You Should Know

As of 2019, Arizona has over 5.4 million registered drivers, and this number has been steadily increasing over the last decade. Between people visiting or relocating to the state, more vehicles on the road means there is a greater risk for traffic jams and roadway incidents. To ensure the safety of all drivers, here are the top five essential laws everyone should know.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy