Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Arizonans encouraged to participate in 30 Days, 30 Ways to prepare for emergencies￼
PHOENIX— Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed September Arizona Preparedness Month in conjunction with National Preparedness Month to encourage people, businesses and communities to prepare for potential emergencies. In honor of Preparedness Month, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) is asking residents to participate in the “30 Days,...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Dramatic air rescue footage shows dog dangling above Arizona desert
A prolonged heat wave in the Southwest that has pushed temperatures into the 100s left two adventurers and their pet ill-equipped and in a dangerous position as they hiked a trail known for being treacherous. Two hikers and their pet dog were so overcome by the intense Arizona heat on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tribe: Arizona built border barrier against its wishes
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Cocopah Indian Tribe said Friday that the state of Arizona acted against its wishes by stacking shipping containers on its land to prevent illegal border crossings. The tribe determined that the state put 42 double-stacked containers on its land near Yuma, said Michael Fila from its office of emergency management. The tribe wrote state officials Tuesday to inform them of their findings and concerns. Fila said the containers block half of a two-lane road, closing a “vital evacuation route.” The containers pose other safety concerns, including if the containers fall, Fila wrote. Two containers toppled during construction last month for reasons that are unclear.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sonoita, Arizona – August 2022 – Empire Ranch
In the high grasslands of Southern Arizona lies the Empire Ranch. This ranch at it’s largest covered 180 square miles, larger than the city of Philadelphia. While there are still some cattle still on the land, it is mostly a nature preserve. Located between the Whetstone Mountains and the...
Is Arizona's drinking water affecting your kid's vaccine? State officials working to find out after new EPA advisory
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is set to screen all of the state's 1,500 drinking water systems after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advised a pair of "forever chemicals" are linked to lowering a certain vaccine's response in children. In June, the EPA lowered its recommended guidelines after studies found...
Maricopa County votes against Rio Verde Foothills water district
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Anxiety has plagued residents in a Valley community for nearly a year. An impending water cutoff threatening to dry up the majority of their water supply by the end of 2022 is the root cause. The anxiety has been worsened by community members not being able...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
KTAR.com
Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms
PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
resourceworld.com
Arizona Sonoran drills 1.77% copper over 82.4 metres at Cactus mine project, Arizona
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. [ASCU-TSX; ASCUF-OTCQX] reported an additional seven drill holes from the Cactus East, 100%-owned Cactus mine project, Arizona, infill drilling program. The current drill program is designed at 125 feet (38 metres) centres to generate measured mineral resources. These results support the previously defined thick and high-grade intercepts outlined within the underground Cactus East resource. Cactus East is located, at depth, immediately to the northeast of the historic Sacaton pit.
Large 200-year-old desert cactus collapses in Arizona after seasonal rains
An old cactus known as the Bicentennial Cactus and a popular landmark that had looked over the Sutherland Wash since shortly after the turn of the 19th century has collapsed following heavy rains in southern Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kjzz.org
KJZZ's Friday NewsCap: Why Katie Hobbs may be hesitant to take on Kari Lake in an AZ governor debate
KJZZ’s Friday NewsCap revisits some of the biggest stories of the week. This week saw the state Supreme Court rule that certain records related to the 2020 audit can be kept secret. And the fate of Arizona's gubernatorial debate is in limbo as Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs considers whether...
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
kjzz.org
Target shooting rules held up plan for Sonoran Desert National Monument
Sonoran Desert National Monument has been working on a new management plan for about a decade. After a couple of legal challenges, it is now inviting public comment on an amendment to the plan. The Bureau of Land Management completed a plan in 2012, but three years later, a court...
Labor Day heat wave will bring scorching triple-digit temperatures up to 115ºF in California
California will see some of its hottest days of the season with an excruciating heat wave through Labor Day weekend. Triple-digit temperatures are expected in the "prolonged" heat, according to the National Weather Service, with much of the state under excessive heat warnings and watches. One of the heat warnings...
12news.com
A massive dust storm hit the southeast Valley on Friday
PHOENIX — A massive wall of dust rolled across the southeast Valley on Friday evening pausing many high school football activities and halting traffic. The National Weather Service said winds up to 70 mph were expected as the storm passed through. The dust storm was making its way southwest...
sgplaw.com
6 Arizona Driving Laws You Should Know
As of 2019, Arizona has over 5.4 million registered drivers, and this number has been steadily increasing over the last decade. Between people visiting or relocating to the state, more vehicles on the road means there is a greater risk for traffic jams and roadway incidents. To ensure the safety of all drivers, here are the top five essential laws everyone should know.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
Comments / 1