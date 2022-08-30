Read full article on original website
BBC
Everton to ban fans after incidents in Merseyside derby
Everton are to issue lengthy stadium bans to a fan who threw a bottle that narrowly missed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and another who ran on the pitch during Saturday's Merseyside derby. The club have identified both fans. The incidents occurred after Everton had a goal disallowed by the video...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
