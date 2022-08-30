Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
NDDA Receives Federal Grant To Improve Access to Local Foods in Schools
(NDDA) – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) received a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to improve access to local foods in schools by developing a stronger and more sustainable Farm to School program in the state. “The enhanced Farm to School program will increase...
newsdakota.com
Review Auto Insurance As School Year Begins
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – With the school year for many students underway, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is urging North Dakota parents and guardians to review their auto insurance policies to ensure that their students are covered while riding school buses. In the event of a crash on a school...
newsdakota.com
Sheyenne River Water Trail Awarded $20K
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDC) – The North Dakota Department of Commerce (NDDC) announced that a total of $100,000 was award to six recipients of the 2022 Main Street Tourism Outdoor Recreation Grant. The Sheyenne River Water Trail was awarded $20,000 for a water trail that will be North Dakota’s longest...
newsdakota.com
South Dakota State Fair Honoring Century Farms
(NAFB.com) – One of the kickoff events for the South Dakota State Fair each year is a program recognizing farms and ranches in the state that have been in the same family for 100 years or longer. The South Dakota Farm Bureau and the state Department of Agriculture Ag and Natural Resources will host the Century Farm and Ranch Program on the opening day of the fair Thursday Sept. 1st.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
More and Larger Muleys a Possibility for Fall
In Hiding. Thicker cover this season and better forage has helped mule deer populations in western North Dakota do well, despite recent environmental challenges. Simonson Photo. North Dakota’s populations of mule deer heading into the start of archery season are doing well after weathering the rigors of this spring’s late...
newsdakota.com
NDDOT to Begin Mowing Near State Highways in September
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin fall mowing operations along state highways in early September. Fall mowing is preparation for the upcoming winter season to help minimize drifting of snow onto the roadway. Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for...
newsdakota.com
2,464 Citations Issued During Click It or Ticket Campaign
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDDOT) – Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign from July 1 to August 18, 2022 to help save lives on North Dakota roads. A total of 2,464 citations were attributed to the overtime enforcement patrols. Of the total...
Comments / 0