(NAFB.com) – One of the kickoff events for the South Dakota State Fair each year is a program recognizing farms and ranches in the state that have been in the same family for 100 years or longer. The South Dakota Farm Bureau and the state Department of Agriculture Ag and Natural Resources will host the Century Farm and Ranch Program on the opening day of the fair Thursday Sept. 1st.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO