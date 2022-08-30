Read full article on original website
Intel will break ground next week for Ohio plant
Intel has shared the start time for a groundbreaking ceremony involving President Joe Biden for its multi-billion-dollar plant in Ohio.
How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. The Inflation Reduction Act has caused some divide between economists and politicians. Despite the criticism, White House Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said it will help Ohioans pinch a few pennies. “Just that little extra bit […]
columbusmonthly.com
Investors are Scooping up Residential Properties Near Central Ohio’s Future Intel Site
Available housing in the vicinity of Intel Corp.’s future development south of Johnstown and northeast of New Albany is scarce, and demand is already growing, three years before Intel’s manufacturing facility is expected to be operational. Some local real estate agents say they are fielding calls from current...
The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
Ohio plans $5 million restoration of Lonz Mansion, part of former winery on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island
MIDDLE BASS ISLAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio plans to spend up to $5 million to restore the former house of George Lonz, who ran a prominent winery on this Lake Erie island for nearly 50 years. The house, built in 1906, sits within Middle Bass Island State...
Ohio Lottery Commission investigators scam the taxpayers by faking time sheets and working as cops: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Ohio Inspector General report found that nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino. We’re talking about how many hours they falsified and what else they were doing (including working...
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Tournament winner shocks Lake Erie walleye anglers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are a couple of traditional ways to catch Lake Erie walleye in summertime. Anglers cast with forward spinners or small spinner rigs tipped with a nightcrawler, or they troll a variety of diving plugs, spoons or spinner rigs. John Hoyer, of Orono, Minn., however, has pioneered...
Ohio sees a COVID-19 case comeback
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 25,280 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, upsetting weeks of a downward trend for the virus.
GM venture starts making batteries at Ohio plant for Hummer EV
General Motors and its partner are now making the battery cells for the GMC Hummer EV and SUV, both to be built at Factory Zero in Detroit and Hamtramck. Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution, said Wednesday it had started production at its new battery cell factory in northeast Ohio.
Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus at Toledo Speedway Sept. 1-5
TOLEDO, Ohio — You and the whole family can enjoy three rings of excitement at Toledo Speedway. The Garden Bros. Circus will make its way to Toledo during the Labor Day weekend. Garden Bros. Circus has been entertaining families for over 100 years and is now the largest circus...
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Six Toledo firefighters retire; combined 192 years of service
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Toledo firefighters retired this past week. Combined, they have given 192 years of service to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. For Greg Yingling, TFRD Station 5 in downtown Toledo has been home for 33 years. "The last 33 years have been the best 33...
Unions march in Labor Day parade in Toledo Monday
The annual Labor Day parade will take place downtown Monday morning. The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Summit Street at the intersection of Monroe. The parade will proceed north on Summit to Jackson Street, left turn onto Jackson and head west to Huron, where the parade will end.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 2, 2022
A couple more fully dry days before we get some moisture back into Ohio. Today features sunshine, a warmer afternoon and a bit more humidity, but we still are in the realm of comfortable. There is a disturbance making its way across the UP of Michigan later this afternoon that we will be keeping our eyes on for the weekend. But, it is of no consequence today.
mahoningmatters.com
Ohio already reaping millions from sports gambling
Sports betting will open in Ohio on Jan. 1, and the state could realize revenues of more than $30 million from fees this year. Nonrefundable application fees of $9.6 million have already been received, according to a report from PlayOhio. Once an application is approved, the vendor must pay a license fee to begin taking bets, then pay an annual fee to continue the license. Licenses are good for five years, at which time the fee structure begins again.
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
Toledo among top 20 most financially stressed U.S. cities, study finds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from "Stretching your dollar," WTOL 11 segment related to financial literacy that aired on Aug. 30, 2022. In a study of U.S. Census data from America's 150 largest cities, Toledo, Ohio ranked 19th highest in terms of financial stressors. Online...
