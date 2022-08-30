ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

NBC4 Columbus

How the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation has hit record high numbers this year, impacting Ohioans trying to make ends meet. The Inflation Reduction Act has caused some divide between economists and politicians. Despite the criticism, White House Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said it will help Ohioans pinch a few pennies. “Just that little extra bit […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus at Toledo Speedway Sept. 1-5

TOLEDO, Ohio — You and the whole family can enjoy three rings of excitement at Toledo Speedway. The Garden Bros. Circus will make its way to Toledo during the Labor Day weekend. Garden Bros. Circus has been entertaining families for over 100 years and is now the largest circus...
TOLEDO, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Unions march in Labor Day parade in Toledo Monday

The annual Labor Day parade will take place downtown Monday morning. The parade will start at 9 a.m. on Summit Street at the intersection of Monroe. The parade will proceed north on Summit to Jackson Street, left turn onto Jackson and head west to Huron, where the parade will end.
TOLEDO, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 2, 2022

A couple more fully dry days before we get some moisture back into Ohio. Today features sunshine, a warmer afternoon and a bit more humidity, but we still are in the realm of comfortable. There is a disturbance making its way across the UP of Michigan later this afternoon that we will be keeping our eyes on for the weekend. But, it is of no consequence today.
OHIO STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio already reaping millions from sports gambling

Sports betting will open in Ohio on Jan. 1, and the state could realize revenues of more than $30 million from fees this year. Nonrefundable application fees of $9.6 million have already been received, according to a report from PlayOhio. Once an application is approved, the vendor must pay a license fee to begin taking bets, then pay an annual fee to continue the license. Licenses are good for five years, at which time the fee structure begins again.
OHIO STATE
