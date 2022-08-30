ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott’s ‘Wild West’ Family Vacation Show They Have Fun in Every Setting

By Delilah Gray
 3 days ago
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Brian Feinzimer for Variety.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott‘s family vacation is too cute to miss and proves they’re blended family goals! On August 29, Deschanel posted a series of photos of her, Scott, and her two children on their vacation in Wyoming with the caption, “A week in the Wild West with my herd 🦌✨.”

In the first photo, we get that iconic couple shot of Deschanel and Scott, looking so comfortable and happy with one another. And we love the scenic background in the back of their adorable couple shot! Then we get a rare photo of her two children Elsie and Charlie, walking through a field, followed by a couple of rustic pics of their nature-filled setting. Then we end the sweet post with another photo of Deschanel and Scott, but this time with some subtle PDA to it!

Scott also posted the same first photo to his Instagram page, saying, “What beautiful company hiking and riding in such beautiful country. Thank you, Wyoming for your hospitality 🥰 Thank you, @zooeydeschanel for accepting my 7-day unshaven streak 🤣.”

So Deschanel, Scott, Elsie, and Charlie went on a blended family vacation to Wyoming? We’re over the moon right now for them because that sounds like the sweetest blended family excursion!

Deschanel welcomed her two children, Elsie Otter, 7, and Charlie Wolf, 5, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. They separated in 2019, with the divorce finalizing the following year. However, the two continue to co-parent their little ones. And along with Elsie and Charlie’s parents, Deschanel’s loving boyfriend Scott is an amazing parent figure too!

In a previous interview with Redbook, Deschanel talked about how she took a step back from her career to focus on being a mother. ”I’ve slowed things down a bit. I think it’s good for your whole self — your creative self, your professional self, and just your soul — to take a little time for yourself and your family,” she said. “You can spend your whole life going after things, but I think you risk missing out on some really powerful self-reflection.”

