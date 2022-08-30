Read full article on original website
Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York, Kentucky, CDC says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to...
Mother and daughter pilots fly the Pacific together
HONOLULU (KHON) — Hawaiian Airlines operated its first flight with a mother and daughter pilot Wednesday. The mother, Captain Kamelia Zarka, and her daughter, First Officer Maria Zarka, took flight over the Pacific. Both pilots flew from neighboring islands in the Boeing 717 aircraft. According to Hawaiian Airlines, the...
Forecast: Showers To Make For A Holiday Headache
September arrived cool and quiet. Morning temperatures were in the low to mid-60s with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. Skies remained bright much of the day, but we ended with cloudy skies and even a few isolated showers over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas.
Forecast: Rain Chances Return By Friday
We kicked off the day with clear skies and our coolest temperatures since late June. Morning lows were in the upper 50s across much of the area warming into the upper 80s this afternoon. The mild spell will give way to more humid weather and rain chances as we head into the holiday weekend.
