myarklamiss.com
Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
myarklamiss.com
Rival towns gear up for Friday Night Lights in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–It’s the day area fans have been waiting for when El Dorado Wildcats take on Camden Fairview Cardinals for their season opener. The team winning tonight’s football matchup will be awarded the first annual Seventh South Showdown Trophy, so it’s safe to say these rivals are fighting for more than just a win.
