ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

River & Ranch Provisions now open in Georgetown

River & Ranch Provisions, located at 815 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, officially opened its doors Aug. 26. Local owners and outdoor enthusiasts Brad Strittmatter, Cody Hirt, Sam Johnson and Tim Carr conceptualized the shop with community, education and quality as priorities. Patrons can find an exclusive selection of locally produced...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon

NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Pflugerville, TX
Business
City
Pflugerville, TX
inforney.com

Pizza Hut latest restaurant to announce location in Liberty Hill

Pizza Hut is the latest restaurant to announce a future location in Liberty Hill. The restaurant’s parent company, American Pizza Partners, owns approximately 1.3 acres at the corner of State Highway 29 and County Road 214, just adjacent from the Liberty Hill Food Truck Park and across the county road from QuikTrip convenience store. The street address is 13900 Hwy. 29.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

Former Marine builds successful small business in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - In this FOX 7 Care Force, we highlight how a former Marine living in Pflugerville went from medical separation to successful small business owner. Caleb White joined FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey. MIKE WARREN: Caleb, how did this happen?. CALEB WHITE: With a lot...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock

From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Bank#Commercial Real Estate#Wealth Management#Corporate Banking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Rrb Trust Bank
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County raises minimum wage for its employees to $20/hr

AUSTIN, Texas — Raising pay AND holding the line on taxes? That's the claim from Travis County Commissioners as they announced their new budget Thursday in front of a happy group of county employees. Travis County is joining the ranks of those offering increased pay to recruit and retain...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Texas area ranked among best places in US for remote work

DALLAS (KDAF) — Remote work is becoming ever-so-popular in corporate America and around the country more and more employees are seeking out remote or hybrid jobs instead of in-office jobs. So, where in the U.S. is the best spot for remote work? A recent study done by SysAid has...
TEXAS STATE
universitystar.com

Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy