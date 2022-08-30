Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
ktswblog.net
Several commercial permits filed in Texas, aiding economic development in San Marcos
Under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), ten commercial projects have been filed in cities in central Texas. Out of the 10, four are located in San Marcos. The projects are either new construction, renovations, or alterations that will progress economic development in the San Marcos community. Current...
River & Ranch Provisions now open in Georgetown
River & Ranch Provisions, located at 815 S. Austin Ave., Georgetown, officially opened its doors Aug. 26. Local owners and outdoor enthusiasts Brad Strittmatter, Cody Hirt, Sam Johnson and Tim Carr conceptualized the shop with community, education and quality as priorities. Patrons can find an exclusive selection of locally produced...
Leander location of NuSpine Chiropractic to open soon
NuSpine Chiropractic will open in Leander in November or December. (Courtesy NuSpine Chiropractic) NuSpine Chiropractic will open in late November or early December at 651 N. US 183, Ste. 340, Leander. The business offers chiropractic and hydrotherapy services for spine-related pains and aches; carpal tunnel; shoulder, arm and leg pain;...
From New Braunfels to Round Rock, check out 100 commercial permits filed recently in the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundups help identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inforney.com
Pizza Hut latest restaurant to announce location in Liberty Hill
Pizza Hut is the latest restaurant to announce a future location in Liberty Hill. The restaurant’s parent company, American Pizza Partners, owns approximately 1.3 acres at the corner of State Highway 29 and County Road 214, just adjacent from the Liberty Hill Food Truck Park and across the county road from QuikTrip convenience store. The street address is 13900 Hwy. 29.
fox7austin.com
Former Marine builds successful small business in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - In this FOX 7 Care Force, we highlight how a former Marine living in Pflugerville went from medical separation to successful small business owner. Caleb White joined FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey. MIKE WARREN: Caleb, how did this happen?. CALEB WHITE: With a lot...
11 businesses now open or coming soon to Round Rock
From new dining options to a CBD shop to kids haircuts, several new businesses are already open or coming soon in Round Rock. Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie opened Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
Samsung hosting job fair at Williamson County Expo Center
As it prepares to open its new plant in Taylor, Samsung Austin Semiconductor plans to hold a job fair Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Site work on large industrial development underway in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city...
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Austin's housing market is expected to see a dramatic shift in 2023, forecast shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A new real estate forecast projects a massive shift for the Austin market by next summer. The Knock real estate platform says that by July 2023, the Austin metro area is expected to see the most dramatic swing from a sellers' market to a buyers' market among the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S.
dailytrib.com
Developer bringing illegal subdivision into compliance with Burnet County rules
A meeting between the developer, original landowner, a Burnet County commissioner, and about eight angry purchasers of large lots in a new, but illegal, subdivision could lead to the happy sound of construction. The question is when. “It’s possible permits could be issued in 60 days,” said Burnet County Precinct...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City plans for community-owned grocery project in East Austin
The community-managed grocery store is expected to serve hundreds of Austin residents. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Austin officials are poised to advance plans for the first city-backed and community-controlled grocery store designed for residents who for years have faced a lack of access to healthy food options. City Council is set...
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including additions to Bee Cave’s International School of Texas
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
KVUE
Many of Austin's Black-owned businesses are 'micro-businesses'
The City of Austin is home to about 2,600 Black-owned businesses. But a lot of them are "micro-businesses," with 90% not even having employees.
CBS Austin
Travis County raises minimum wage for its employees to $20/hr
AUSTIN, Texas — Raising pay AND holding the line on taxes? That's the claim from Travis County Commissioners as they announced their new budget Thursday in front of a happy group of county employees. Travis County is joining the ranks of those offering increased pay to recruit and retain...
cw39.com
Texas area ranked among best places in US for remote work
DALLAS (KDAF) — Remote work is becoming ever-so-popular in corporate America and around the country more and more employees are seeking out remote or hybrid jobs instead of in-office jobs. So, where in the U.S. is the best spot for remote work? A recent study done by SysAid has...
Land cleared along Old Settlers Boulevard for new QuikTrip location
A new QuikTrip gas station is set to be constructed at the intersection of Old Settlers Boulevard and Chisholm Trail Road at 2270 Chisholm Trail Road, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) A new QuikTrip gas station is set to be constructed at the intersection of Old Settlers Boulevard and...
New payment system for Round Rock utilities allows variety of payment types
The city of Round Rock on Aug. 29 launched a new system allowing customers to select from a variety of payment methods for their utility bills. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Round Rock on Aug. 29 launched a new system allowing customers to select from a variety of...
universitystar.com
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas
In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0