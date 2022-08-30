ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas Government
Montana State
Bexar County, TX
Texas Health
news4sanantonio.com

Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser

Supporting our heroes of the armed forces is of the highest importance to the team at Heroes Sports. Founder Mike Barker talks about their annual dove hunt happening this weekend and how it gives back to our heroes. Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser. September 3, 2022, 2pm –...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead after killing her daughter in the back seat of a vehicle in a possible murder-suicide on Tuesday. The two bodies were found on the South Side of San Antonio when a man came home from work just before 5:30 p.m. and found her daughter dead in the back seat of a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Justin Rodriguez
news4sanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives

SAN ANTONIO – SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. Wednesday alone, 34 dogs are being released to be laid to rest, including two mothers and their puppies. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police need your help locating missing teen

SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a missing teen who left suicide notes behind. 16-year-old Kathline “Kat” Anne Lubin was last seen on the 16000 block of Blanco Key at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. She was seen wearing dark clothing and white Puma tennis shoes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Overcrowded buses cause concern for parents

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - "A couple of days ago, they had my son sitting on the floor of the bus along with other students," says mom of two, Courtney Rawson. She's upset with how crowded the buses have become in the Comal Independent School District (CISD). Rawson said she spends a quarter of a tank of gas after she found out her son had to ride on the floor on the way home from school.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged after causing the death of two women in head-on collision

SAN ANTONIO – A man was charged with intoxication manslaughter after he caused the death of two women by driving intoxicated, police say. According to court records, Ricardo Rodriguez was driving while intoxicated on August 7, 2021. He managed to crash head-on into an SUV, killing Diana Rubio and Daniela Lute.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man sentenced to 18 years behind bars for deadly 2020 hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is heading to prison for 18 years for a deadly hit-and-run. Christopher Norton hit and killed Philip Snow in November of 2020 at the intersection of O’Connor and Larkdale Drive. Snow was on a motorcycle. Prosecutors say Norton initially confessed to his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

