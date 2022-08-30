Read full article on original website
Related
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Man Sentenced to 24 Months of Community Control for Unlawful Sale of Securities
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County Common Pleas Court Judge John Vavra sentenced a Belmont County man to 24 months of community control for stealing $57,000. Roger Wayne Lagowski Jr. completed an unlawful sale of securities resulting in his victim loosing the $57,000. As apart of his sentence, Lagowski paid the victim back as well as a $2,000 fine. Lagowski faces up to 30 months in jail if it is found he violates any conditions of his sentence.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Jail Administrator to Retire after 32-years of Service
BELMONT COUNTY — Belmont County Jail Administrator Stan Galownia has announced his retirement from the Belmont County Jail. Galownia started his career in 1989 as a part time jailer and moved around in other fields within the jail He undertook the job of being the assistant administrator in 2013. He came into his current position of Jail Administrator in October of 2020. He has served Belmont County for 32 years.
Canton police warn Stark County residents of scammers claiming to be police officers, Amazon and Social Security Administration workers
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in Stark County that is primarily affecting senior citizens. Recently, the Canton Police Department has investigated a number of cases of theft by deception, where the suspect is claiming to be a law enforcement officer.
Fairmont man charged after ‘large amount of drugs’ found during traffic stop and residence search
A man has been charged after troopers found a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop and residence search in Marion County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
WFMJ.com
East Liverpool police captain placed on leave, accused of sending harassing texts
East Liverpool Police Captain Chad Tatgenhorst is off the job after being placed on paid administrative leave this week. Tatgenhorst has been charged with harassment by an electronic device in New Cumberland, West Virginia. Tatgenhorst turned himself in Wednesday, Aug. 31 to New Cumberland, W.Va. Police Chief Lester Skinner Jr....
Your Radio Place
UPDATE: 3 Suspects remain on the loose after crashing a stolen vehicle in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Patrol is continuing its search for 3 males reportedly involved in the crash of a stolen vehicle today on Hickle Road, near Banner, North of 146 and West of 821 west of the old Shenandoah riding club. The...
Your Radio Place
Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County Prosecutor looking for information on 2005 cold case
The Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office is looking for information on a cold case from 2005. August 30 marks the 17th anniversary of the murder of Michael Williams. Williams was found dead outside his home on Greenwood Road near Rogers on August 30, 2005. Williams was killed shortly after working a...
WDTV
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County low-income health care patients receving assistance
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County residents struggling with low income and health issues are getting some assistance. County commissioners have donated $25,000 to Wheeling Health Right, which will continue to serve many people throughout Belmont County. Health Right is a branch organization of the United Way in Wheeling....
Brooke County says overdoes on the rise after 1 dead and 1 potential overdose death
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Drug overdoses are on the rise in Brooke County. Sheriff Richard Beatty says there have been several OD’s in the last two weeks alone. He says there has been at least one death with the possibility of another, pending a toxicology report. Sheriff Beatty says they made an arrest recently where […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
Arrest made in connection with homicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. says 37-year-old Joshua Gamble is being held in the death of 56-year-old Tina Gamble, his wife. Abdalla said charges haven't yet been filed, but Joshua Gamble...
Your Radio Place
Belmont County Fair to open September 5 in St. Clairsville
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The 173rd annual Belmont County Fair is scheduled to begin September 5 in St. Clairsville. The Fair includes Junior Fair exhibits, shows, educational displays, entertainment, rides, and Junior Fair livestock sale on Friday. The nightly senior Fair entertainment includes: Ohio State Tractor Pullers’ Association Tractor...
Your Radio Place
House fire destroys roof in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A House on Airport road caught fire yesterday and eventually caused the roof to cave in. Several fire departments were on the scene and the homeowner was able to escape the fire with no injuries. Officials believe the fire started in the attic, but it remains under investigation.
Police arrest 'pantyhose bandit' connected to Greene County robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Greene County arrested a suspect they called the "pantyhose bandit."Cumberland Township police said Kevin Elias was a suspect in a robbery at the Circle K gas station in Carmichaels. He was apprehended Monday in Uniontown by state police.
WTAP
Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff. Certain schools in the Washington County and Wood County district have started to use K-9 officers as therapy dogs. K-9 officers are used in many different ways by law enforcement agencies including for...
Man accused of being drunk, having more than 200 pills on him at South Hills Village mall
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Kevin Underwood, 30, was arraigned early Thursday morning on a long list of charges stemming from an incident at the food court at lunchtime inside the South Hills Village Mall on Wednesday. Underwood is charged with public drunkenness, eight felony counts of possession with intent...
WDTV
Las Vegas woman sentenced for scamming elderly Harrison County woman
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for committing financial fraud against an elderly woman, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham, of Las Vegas, was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money...
Your Radio Place
Village of Byesville Announces Boil Order
BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Village of Byesville has announced that until further notice there is a boil order in effect for South 6th Street between Main and Watson Avenues.
Comments / 0