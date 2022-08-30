ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Belmont County Man Sentenced to 24 Months of Community Control for Unlawful Sale of Securities

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County Common Pleas Court Judge John Vavra sentenced a Belmont County man to 24 months of community control for stealing $57,000. Roger Wayne Lagowski Jr. completed an unlawful sale of securities resulting in his victim loosing the $57,000. As apart of his sentence, Lagowski paid the victim back as well as a $2,000 fine. Lagowski faces up to 30 months in jail if it is found he violates any conditions of his sentence.
Belmont County Jail Administrator to Retire after 32-years of Service

BELMONT COUNTY — Belmont County Jail Administrator Stan Galownia has announced his retirement from the Belmont County Jail. Galownia started his career in 1989 as a part time jailer and moved around in other fields within the jail He undertook the job of being the assistant administrator in 2013. He came into his current position of Jail Administrator in October of 2020. He has served Belmont County for 32 years.
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
Two People in Custody Following a Search Warrant Investigation for Drugs in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are in custody following a search warrant investigation in Coshocton Tuesday morning. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office, they served a search warrant at a North 9th Street residence and recovered drugs and firearms following the search. The names of the individuals in custody have not yet been released.
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said they found meth inches from a child and a meth pipe next to a baby bottle. Officers responded to an overdose at a home in Marion County on Thursday and provided medical care to a man with a “severe laceration to his hand,” according to a criminal complaint.
Belmont County low-income health care patients receving assistance

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County residents struggling with low income and health issues are getting some assistance. County commissioners have donated $25,000 to Wheeling Health Right, which will continue to serve many people throughout Belmont County. Health Right is a branch organization of the United Way in Wheeling....
Arrest made in connection with homicide in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. says 37-year-old Joshua Gamble is being held in the death of 56-year-old Tina Gamble, his wife. Abdalla said charges haven't yet been filed, but Joshua Gamble...
Belmont County Fair to open September 5 in St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – The 173rd annual Belmont County Fair is scheduled to begin September 5 in St. Clairsville. The Fair includes Junior Fair exhibits, shows, educational displays, entertainment, rides, and Junior Fair livestock sale on Friday. The nightly senior Fair entertainment includes: Ohio State Tractor Pullers’ Association Tractor...
House fire destroys roof in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A House on Airport road caught fire yesterday and eventually caused the roof to cave in. Several fire departments were on the scene and the homeowner was able to escape the fire with no injuries. Officials believe the fire started in the attic, but it remains under investigation.
Las Vegas woman sentenced for scamming elderly Harrison County woman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Nevada woman was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for committing financial fraud against an elderly woman, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham, of Las Vegas, was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money...

