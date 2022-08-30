ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pen City Current

Blessing Health to shutter Keokuk Hospital Oct. 1

We have thought of that, but we have not pursued it at this point in time. We have notified them of the closure and we do understand it will be a hardship for them. They are already hard-pressed for staffing.”. It's going to impact the ambulance service in a major...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Fort Madison girls go 1-2-3 at Keokuk Invite

KEOKUK - Avery Rump is setting a pace that's been great for the Fort Madison girls cross country team so far this year. Rump, just a freshman, ran a 20:12.90, time at the Keokuk Cross Country meet Thursday night to take first place overall. Rump is fresh off winning the...
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

United Way grant applications out Sept. 12

The United Way of the Great River Region will soon be accepting grant applications for funding in 2023. The United Way of the Great River Region (UWGRR) partners with not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organizations in Clark County, Missouri, Hancock County, Illinois and Lee County, Iowa. Priority consideration is given to those agencies/organizations that provide programs that improve health, education, and financial stability to individuals in Clark, Hancock and/or Lee counties.
LEE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
City
Hamilton, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Harvey, IL
City
Nauvoo, IL
City
Madison, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

8/29/2022 - 8:10 a.m - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 500 block of 48th Street. 8/29/2022 - 4:34 p.m. - Fort Madison police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 8/30/2022 - 3:45 p.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Elks award 2022 scholarships, awards

FORT MADISON - As students head back to school this week, local Elks Chapter #374 would like to wish its 2022 scholarship awardees a fantastic post-graduation year! The four local high school seniors (Madison Meyer, Macy Watkins, Tate Johnson and Chyane Davidson) were honored earlier this summer at the 125th anniversary dinner celebration of the Fort Madison’s local Elks Chapter #374.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds contain Donaldson in 17-6 win over WB/ND

FORT MADISON - It was Hero's Night honoring first responders and military personnel in attendance at Jim Youel Field on Friday night in Fort Madison, but there were a couple other heroes on the field at the end of the night that helped the Hounds secure a 17-6 win over West Burlington in non-district action.
FORT MADISON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation
Pen City Current

Tri-State Rodeo events kick off Saturday

Many times we've been voted the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo of the year and that comes from our facilities to the amenities we offer. And I like to think we're second to none. We're just as good as anyone else, in my opinion.”. Saturday Sept. 3. Fareway Pancake Breakfast. •...
FORT MADISON, IA
wlds.com

Cass Co. Man Runs Off After Pike Co. Court Appearance, Found Blocks Away Hiding Under a Porch

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies had to re-capture a man who got loose from custody on Tuesday after he was being transferred between the Pike County Jail and the Courthouse. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says in a press release that on Tuesday morning, 51 year old Christopher A. Africh of Beardstown was ordered in custody in lieu of $6,000 bond during a court appearance at the Pike County Courthouse in Pittsfield.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Errors cost Crusaders in loss to No. 15 New London

We’ve been struggling since we started this year at finishing. You can talk and talk and talk about it, but you’ve got to get it done”. Holy Trinity had game point in the first game of Thursday’s SEI Superconference South Division match against New London, and couldn’t finish.
NEW LONDON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy