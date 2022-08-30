ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeteetse, WY

MY 103.5

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend

We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
RED LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs

We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
MONTANA STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

No One Ran For Mayor In Frannie, Wyoming

In the town of Frannie, Wyoming, population 212, there were no candidates for mayor. Well - maybe out of the few people who live there it's just that nobody is interested in the job. So... now what?. Out of 212 people, not everyone can vote. Some are too young, for...
FRANNIE, WY
Cat Country 102.9

Attempted Abduction in Columbus Appears to be Mistaken Identity

UPDATE 9/2. The Columbus Police Department issued new information regarding what initially appeared to be an attempted abduction. The PD wrote,. The person involved contacted Columbus Police Thursday evening immediately after seeing the newscast. The 69 yr old male advised police that he had stopped for what he believed to be was his grand-daughter who was walking down the street. He had not seen his grand-daughter in sometime due to a falling out with family. The driver does not reside in Columbus, but owns property that is up for sale and he had come to work on it.
COLUMBUS, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Man Dead Following Shootout With Sheriff’s Deputy In Cody

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man with an active warrant is dead following a shootout with a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, a man gave chase when a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop. When the...
CODY, WY
