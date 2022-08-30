Read full article on original website
WyoPreps Game of the Week: #2 Lovell at #5 Big Horn [VIDEO]
The WyoPreps small school Game of the Week as voted on by the fans is in Class 2A with No. 2 Lovell at No. 5 Big Horn. Both teams had their season ended by the same opponent in 2021. The Bulldogs were runner-up in Class 2A a year ago. They...
montanasports.com
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Songwriters Behind Some Of Country’s Biggest Names To Be At Yellowstone Songwriter Festival
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Have you ever wanted to hear the stories behind songs like Garth Brooks’ “We Shall Be Free,” or Martina McBride’s “Concrete Angel?” How about George Strait’s hit song “Troubadour,” or Vince Gill’s “One More Last Chance?”
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend
We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs
We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
Is This Popular Montana City The Most Depressed In The Nation?
In recent years the subject of mental health has come to the forefront. In fact, it seems that every time you turn on any sort of national news, one of the top stories has some sort of connection to mental health. Experts have said that we're in the middle of...
No One Ran For Mayor In Frannie, Wyoming
In the town of Frannie, Wyoming, population 212, there were no candidates for mayor. Well - maybe out of the few people who live there it's just that nobody is interested in the job. So... now what?. Out of 212 people, not everyone can vote. Some are too young, for...
The Federalist’s Joy Pullman Praises Montanans for Standing Up
A great piece at TheFederalist.com is praising the efforts of pastors, parents, and other concerned citizens who are standing up to drag queen events targeting kids from Illinois to Montana. Remember the drag queen story hour targeting kids at ZooMontana in Billings? Nearly 200 people showed up to protest the...
Dog in Billings is a Heartbreaker. Looking for His Forever Home.
Our featured Wet Nose this week is absolutely full of love. His name is Wazowski, and he's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Here's what the great people at YVAS had to say about our boy Wazowski:. Wazowski may only have one eye, but he makes...
Billings West High students stage walkout to protest lack of air conditioning
Less than two weeks into the new school year and dozens of students on Thursday were walking out to protest the rising temperatures inside the school.
Wyoming deputy shoots and kills man following traffic stop
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating, with cooperation from the Park County Sheriff's Office.
Attempted Abduction in Columbus Appears to be Mistaken Identity
UPDATE 9/2. The Columbus Police Department issued new information regarding what initially appeared to be an attempted abduction. The PD wrote,. The person involved contacted Columbus Police Thursday evening immediately after seeing the newscast. The 69 yr old male advised police that he had stopped for what he believed to be was his grand-daughter who was walking down the street. He had not seen his grand-daughter in sometime due to a falling out with family. The driver does not reside in Columbus, but owns property that is up for sale and he had come to work on it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Dead Following Shootout With Sheriff’s Deputy In Cody
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man with an active warrant is dead following a shootout with a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy on Tuesday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, a man gave chase when a sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop. When the...
Truck thief drags Park City woman behind vehicle
Park City isn't the first Montana town that comes to mind for crime, but it was at the forefront of Onie Knecht's brain on Aug. 29.
