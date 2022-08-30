Read full article on original website
Dancing with the Stars 2022 cast: Rumored line-up and contestants
DANCING with the Stars is gearing up for its first season on Disney+ after spending 16 years on ABC. Now, fans want to know which stars will be competing for the covenant Mirrorball trophy. Who is rumored to be on Dancing with the Stars 2022?. At this time, DWTS has...
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
‘The Goldbergs’ Will Kill Off Jeff Garlin’s Character Following His Exit After HR Investigation
ABC’s “The Goldbergs” will kill off Jeff Garlin’s character Murray, the patriarch of the family, upon its Season 10 return on Sept. 21. The former sitcom star exited the series in December 2021 following the results of an HR investigation into unspecified on-set behavior. Co-showrunners Alex...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’
Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Why is Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving 'Chicago P.D.'?
Jesse Lee Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead in the NBC series since its debut in 2014, and the actor has confirmed Season 10 will be his last.
Former Law & Order: SVU Boss Reacts to Kelli Giddish Exit Bombshell, Thanks Her for 'Defining Rollins'
Longtime Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who exited the series last May, is paying tribute to cast member Kelli Giddish in the wake of news that the actress will be leaving the show this fall after 12 seasons. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.” Shortly thereafter, Giddish replied to Leight’s praise via an Insta-story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.” As...
Jeopardy! producers ask host Mayim Bialik to change ‘inauthentic’ detail of on-screen intro
JEOPARDY! producers have revealed they asked host Mayim Bialik to change an "inauthentic" detail about her on-screen introductions. She was opening with a gesture that "wasn't right," they said, when walking onto the stage. Jeopardy! is currently on summer break and is airing reruns until Season 39 is broadcast on...
Michael Strahan is snubbed in awkward interview after football star Carl Banks took swipe at him over ‘respect’
GMA star Michael Strahan was snubbed by his own daughter in an interview after former football star Carl Banks took a swipe at him over "respect." The Good Morning America anchor sat down with his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella, in an interview with QVC where he got dissed multiple times. When...
‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Agrees to Give up to Follow Kyle to Jury
Kyle Capener asks Alyssa Snider a tough question about staying in the 'Big Brother 24' house or going to jury.
'Boy Meets World' star Rider Strong reveals why he and Ben Savage 'didn't get along that well' when the show started
Rider Strong said on his "Boy Meets World" rewatch podcast that he initially didn't get along with Savage because he was a "northern California snob."
Why everyone quit NCIS
NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The HOH In Week 9, And Who They Might Nominate
The latest Big Brother Head of Household competition has concluded. Here's who won.
Ice Cube Felt Chris Tucker Would Be Outgrowing His Fans by Not Returning to the ‘Friday’ Films
Ice Cube once shared how he wanted Chris Tucker to return to the ‘Friday’ franchise so he wouldn’t ‘outgrow’ fans of the movies.
George Stephanopoulos breaks social media silence to announce huge update after mocking GMA co-host Robin Roberts
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has returned to social media after weeks of silence to promote a brand new interview for Good Morning America. The anchor, 61, shared details of his chat with Major Tom Schueman and his Afghan translator Zainullah Zaki about their new book. His post on Monday - the host's...
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
