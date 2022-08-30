Read full article on original website
‘Devil in Ohio’ Boss on Suzanne’s ‘Real Horror Moment,’ Plus Will There Be a Season 2?
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Devil in Ohio.]. Netflix’s new limited series thriller ends on a very unsettling note, which is what makes it so good. In Devil in Ohio, hospital psychiatrist Suzanne (Emily Deschanel) brings a cult escapee, Mae (Madeleine Arthur), into her home. The rest of her family is less than pleased, especially as the cult want her back and the teen exhibits strange behavior. By series’ end, Suzanne and her husband Peter (Sam Jaeger) are separated, and he’s living with the kids. Suzanne is with Mae… but learns, in the final moments, that the teen staged her own kidnapping and had willingly returned to the cult. (The psychiatrist rescued her.)
Q’orianka Kilcher Returns to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5
Q’orianka Kilcher, who plays the enterprising attorney Angela Blue Thunder in Yellowstone, is set to return to the series in Season 5. She last appeared in the hit Paramount drama back in the Season 3 finale, “The World Is Purple,” so fans who missed the ambitious character in Season 4 will be happy to hear she is back for more.
‘Cornered’: How ‘The Sandman’ Star Kirby Howell-Baptiste Relaxes
Kirby Howell-Baptiste might play Death in Netflix’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, but she was very lively when sharing with us more about herself in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to taking us...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Heroes confront the long-feared reemergence of evil in Middle Earth. The money’s on the screen in Prime Video’s big-budget, lavish prequel to the events immortalized in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Whether scaling terrifying heights in the Northernmost Wastes, weathering a savage storm on the Sundering Seas or gaping at the dwarves’ mammoth underground kingdom, The Rings of Power is a reminder of what drew many of us to epic fantasy in the first place: wonder. (See the full review.)
‘The Good Fight’: Andre Braugher Teases His ‘Flamboyant’ Role in Shocking Final Season
The Good Fight looks to go out with a bang. Literally. Producers Robert King and Michelle King’s (Evil) satiric, absurdist and topical legal series heads into a sixth and final season in which Reddick & Associates attempts to rebrand itself while civil violence erupts around them. For the drama’s...
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is the Stranger? 3 Theories
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 1 & 2.]. The “Meteor Man” in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is quite the mysterious figure. Called the Stranger for now, Daniel Weyman‘s character careened through the sky in a blazing ball of fire and crashed into Rhovanion (home of the harfoots) in the final moments of the series premiere, which debuted in tandem with Episode 2 on Thursday, September 1 at 9/8c on Prime Video.
‘Ghosts’ First Look: Woodstone’s B&B Is Open for Season 2 Business (PHOTOS)
Ready to check back into Woodstone’s B&B? We have an exclusive first look at Ghosts Season 2 return with new key art and a fun promo promising plenty of shenanigans for the livings and their ghoulish cohabitants. In the key art, below, the living couple Sam (Rose McIver) and...
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’: 9 Previously Unseen Middle-earth Kingdoms in Episodes 1 & 2
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episodes 1 & 2.]. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power goes deeper in the J.R.R. Tolkien lore. Peter Jackson‘s six movies showed many sprawling lands depicted in Tolkien’s maps, but all of the destinations were part of the Third Age of Middle-earth. The Prime Video series, which debuted its first two episodes on Thursday, September 1, takes viewers into the Second Age — a time period briefly seen in The Fellowship of the Ring prologue.
Armie Hammer Accuser Disgusted With ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries
Viewers are binging Discovery+‘s new docuseries House of Hammer, but the accuser who first brought the accusations to light isn’t anywhere near as entertained by the salacious series. Effie, whose last name is unknown to protect her privacy, is the 26-year-old woman whose claims of sexual abuse against...
McEnroe Then and Now, Anthony Edwards Meets the Dead, Project Artemis, Rick and Morty
John McEnroe, busy this weekend as an ESPN commentator at the U.S. Open, is the subject of a documentary reliving his bad-boy days on the courts. ER’s Anthony Edwards plays a scientist studying the “homo mortis” species of zombie in the latest chapter of Tales of the Walking Dead. Smithsonian Channel checks in on NASA’s Artemis program with eyes on the moon. The Emmy-winning cult cartoon Rick and Morty returns for a sixth season.
CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates, ‘Y&R’ Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Set your DVR or quit your day job because CBS has announced the fall premiere dates for their beloved daytime lineup. First up we have The Young And The Restless which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday, September 30. Y&R has been the #1 scripted drama for 35 consecutive years, and in honor of its 50th season, the show will premiere with a brand new logo in honor of this milestone.
Weird Al on How His ‘Completely Off the Rails’ Biopic Came About
Talk about Weird: streaming flick Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a star-studded satire based on the “unexaggerated true story,” of parody songsmith “Weird Al” Yankovic’s meteoric rise. Yankovic himself was inspired to do the bonkers project — based on a dramatic fake 2010 movie...
‘Blue Bloods’: An Offer for Erin & Frank’s Mission in Season 13 Premiere (PHOTOS)
Look who’s coming to family dinner! The Reagans have another special guest for the weekly gathering that rarely includes non-Reagans in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere: Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach). That coveted invite is going to come as “Keeping the Faith” sees him and Frank (Tom Selleck) go...
‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel, Uploading Gets Serious in ‘Pantheon,’ Bogie Is Star of the Month, NASCAR Race for the Championship, Wong Drops into ‘She-Hulk’
Prime Video premieres the much-anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power. The animated sci-fi drama Pantheon imagines the implications of Uploaded Intelligence (UI) after death. TCM salutes Humphrey Bogart as “Star of the Month,” with weekly tributes on Thursdays. USA follows the stars of a NASCAR season in the docuseries Race for the Championship. Marvel’s sorcerer Wong joins the satirical world of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
‘Wednesday’ EPs Say Netflix Series Retains That ‘Addams Family’ Humor
The “altogether ooky” Addams Family will be back in your brain faster than you can go “Nah-na-na-na snap-snap!”. In Wednesday, the eight-episode series from the legendarily dark mind of Tim Burton (shot in Romania), 16-year-old Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) works to solve a supernatural murder mystery tied to her spooky fam.
‘The Midnight Club’: See ‘Midnight Mass’ Stars Return for Mike Flanagan’s New Netflix Show
Mike Flanagan‘s collaborating with some familiar faces once again as the horror auteur brings some vets from Midnight Mass over to the forthcoming series The Midnight Club. Set to premiere Friday, October 7, The Midnight Club tells the story of eight terminally ill young adults living in an in-patient hospice. Each night they come together at midnight to tell stories to each other and make a pact that whoever dies next will give the group a sign from the beyond.
‘Catastrophe’ Star Rob Delaney Joins ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6
The star-studded cast for the upcoming sixth season of Netflix‘s Black Mirror continues to expand as Catastrophe star Rob Delaney is the latest actor attached to the hit series. As reported by Deadline, Delaney joins the previously announced Rory Culkin (Under The Banner of Heaven), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Salma...
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’: Kyra Sedgwick & Elsie Fisher Cast in Season 2
The Summer I Turned Pretty cast is growing in Season 2 as the Prime Video show adds Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher to their ensemble. The hit show which was renewed before its debut earlier this summer is currently in production in North Carolina. Sedgwick and Fisher join the show in recurring roles that have yet to be revealed as details around their characters remain under wraps.
Sebastian Roché Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’
Yellowstone spinoff 1923 can’t come soon enough for those of us who burned through the first prequel, 1883. And in some exciting casting news, Supernatural and The Originals actor Sebastian Roché has joined the star-studded cast, which also includes Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Already in pre-production, 1923...
‘Rutherford Falls’ Showrunner Shopping Canceled Series to Other Platforms
Rutherford Falls Season 2 may be the last season airing on Peacock, but co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas doesn’t want it to be the final season of the celebrated show. After the news of the cancellation broke, she released a statement to Deadline, writing: “It’s been a true...
