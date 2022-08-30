[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Devil in Ohio.]. Netflix’s new limited series thriller ends on a very unsettling note, which is what makes it so good. In Devil in Ohio, hospital psychiatrist Suzanne (Emily Deschanel) brings a cult escapee, Mae (Madeleine Arthur), into her home. The rest of her family is less than pleased, especially as the cult want her back and the teen exhibits strange behavior. By series’ end, Suzanne and her husband Peter (Sam Jaeger) are separated, and he’s living with the kids. Suzanne is with Mae… but learns, in the final moments, that the teen staged her own kidnapping and had willingly returned to the cult. (The psychiatrist rescued her.)

