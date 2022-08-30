ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield Heights, OH

Why plane made emergency landing near school

By Cris Belle, Laura Morrison, Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9c9U_0hb6akfI00

**Editor’s note: Officials say the plane made an emergency landing after initial reports of a crash.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Officials held a press conference at the scene of where a small single-engine plane made an emergency landing near Mayfield Middle School Tuesday morning.

A call reportedly came in around 11 a.m. that a plane landed behind the school building on SOM Center Road.

Woman dead after residents served dishwashing liquid at senior living facility

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol, but no students were involved in the incident. The plane had a mechanical malfunction, OSHP said, although it’s unclear exactly what went wrong.

The incident took place when Catherine Terez, a pilot in training from University Heights, was performing an exercise to stall the plane out, but when she attempted to turn back on controls, it didn’t work.

Flight trainer Laurence Rohl took controls of the plane and made the emergency landing. Ted Rieple III was also inside the plane.

“This location was probably about the best they could do given the circumstances that was far away from any residents and the buildings themselves,” OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwAz4_0hb6akfI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmEcc_0hb6akfI00

Classes at the school are not being canceled at this time. Officials are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Valley View Bridge changes: Lane shifts upcoming for I-480 drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A significant traffic change that will soon take effect on I-480 will impact drivers who regularly cross the Valley View Bridge. The changes will begin on Sept. 9, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, with westbound traffic being transitioned back to the original westbound span of the bridge.
VALLEY VIEW, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayfield, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
University Heights, OH
State
Ohio State
Mayfield Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Mayfield, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Mayfield Heights, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘A great tragedy’: Officers catch driver of stolen car after fatal crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video from last Friday night, when a trooper pulled over a reported stolen vehicle near West 46th Street and Clark Avenue. The dashcam shows the passenger of the car got out, but the suspected driver, 23-year-old Raymond K. Francis of Brook Park, eventually took off. Eventually, the suspect collided into a car at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street, sending it into a nearby home. The crash killed an innocent driver, 28-year-old Annelisa Endress of Cleveland, troopers said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

63-year-old woman critically injured in Lorain County accident

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Westlake woman was critically injured when she crashed into the back of a dump truck in Eaton Township, said Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. According to troopers, Beverly Murray was eastbound on State Route 10 in a Volkswagen Jetta around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Santiago
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Nexstar Media Inc#Broadca
cleveland19.com

Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township. Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Suspected drunk driver hit road workers, fled

A 23-year-old man accused of fleeing a traffic stop after striking and seriously injuring two road workers with his vehicle was intoxicated, police said. Stow police on Wednesday arrested Cartier J. Smith-Johnson of Copley after the incident. It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Kent Road and Hiwood Avenue, according to a police report.
STOW, OH
WDTN

Ohio student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Restoring Sidaway Bridge would not be worth the cost

I read with interest Steven Litt’s article on the Sidaway Bridge, although I disagree with pouring more money - public or private - into this project (”Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration,” Aug. 29). Mr. Litt correctly states that the bridge was built to connect the Hungarian (and Slovak) neighborhoods then living around Kinsman Road and East 79th Street with the Polish “Hyacinth”neighborhood -- named after the now-closed Catholic church by that name near Francis Avenue and East 61st Street. This was not done for ethnic reasons, but to enable workers to mutually connect to factories on either side of the bridge.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy