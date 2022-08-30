ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nadal launches US Open bid, Swiatek, Raducanu head women's draw

By JULIAN FINNEY
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtHVK_0hb6aNYh00
Rafael Nadal prepares for the US Open with fitness concerns dogging the Spanish star /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Rafael Nadal opens his bid for a 23rd Grand Slam title at the US Open on Tuesday as world number one Iga Swiatek and defending champion Emma Raducanu headline the women's draw.

After the searing emotion of Monday's salute to Serena Williams, the Open was set to return to something like normal service as action on the court took center stage.

Nadal launches his latest Grand Slam title campaign in Tuesday's night session, where he faces unheralded Australian Rinky Hijikata on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The second-seeded Spaniard is chasing a fifth victory in New York to go along with titles won in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

The 36-year-old has already won the Australian Open and French Open titles this season, but was forced to withdraw before his Wimbledon semi-final with an abdominal injury.

Since that curtailed Wimbledon campaign, Nadal has played just once -- a first-up loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati earlier this month.

That has inevitably led to questions about whether Nadal's creaking body can stand up to the punishing demands of a two-week campaign at Flushing Meadows.

Nadal acknowledged those concerns in a pre-tournament press conference, revealing that he had deliberately held himself back in Cincinnati to protect his injury.

"I take it very easy in the Cincinnati, too, in the practices. The match, I try my best without putting all the effort there on the serve," Nadal said.

"I hope to be ready for the action. That's the only thing that I can say."

- Raducanu, Swiatek in action -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwCrV_0hb6aNYh00
World number one Iga Swiatek has never been further than the fourth round at the US Open /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Injury concerns have also flared for Britain's reigning champion Raducanu in the women's draw.

The 19-year-old created a sensation last year when she emerged from qualifying to sweep to the title, the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam title.

However Raducanu has struggled to build on that success this season, suffering a trio of second round exits at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

Raducanu, who faces French veteran Alize Cornet in Tuesday's first round in a night match, was seen tearfully complaining about a problem with her right hand during practice last week but later brushed off the incident, insisting she was ready to defend her title.

"It's just one of those weird days where you feel a bit like nothing... I don't know. You just feel a bit out of it," she said.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, women's world number one and top seed Swiatek faces Jasmine Paolini in her opening game.

The 21-year-old two-time French Open champion was invincible during the early part of the season, going on a remarkable 37-match winning streak that netted six titles in a row, including her second Roland Garros crown.

But she has never been further than the fourth round in three previous appearances at the US Open, and freely admits that New York is not her preferred environment.

"I wouldn't choose it as a place to live because I'm more of a person that needs a calm place with the proper environment to rest," Swiatek said on the eve of the tournament.

"New York is kind of always alive. That's not for sure my place. But, you know, the tournament is great. It's a totally different atmosphere than any other tournament."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’

Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'

Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
TENNIS
AFP

Nadal survives self-inflicted injury as Serena loses in doubles at US Open

Rafael Nadal overcame a freak injury scare when he accidentally hit himself with his own racquet to reach the US Open third round on Thursday as Serena Williams saw one chapter of her epic tennis journey close. For the first time since 2018, Serena and Venus Williams revived a partnership which has brought them 14 doubles titles at the majors.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
AFP

Williams looking forward to 'different Serena' after Open exit

Serena Williams said she is looking forward to a life beyond tennis after her dreams of a fairytale 24th Grand Slam victory at the US Open ended in defeat on Friday. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said afterwards that while she was satisfied with her performances in New York, she was already eyeing her post-tennis life.
TENNIS
AFP

AFP

82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy