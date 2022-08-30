Read full article on original website
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 140 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 140 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 134 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BISD issues reminder on inclement weather procedures
Brownwood ISD would like to remind parents and the community of our policies regarding school delays, closures and the communication portals for weather announcements. When inclement weather occurs, Brownwood ISD will follow the guidelines outlined below. If you have any questions about District policy, see our webpage at www.brownwoodisd.org or call BISD Central Support Center at 325.643.5644.
DIANE ADAMS: Storms at Fabis Park
My husband and I drove out to Fabis Park the other day. It was a beautiful evening, cooler, with storms promised soon by forecasters. They are bound to be right sometimes. The park is one of our favorites because of the beautiful trees, the stillness that we find sitting on the banks of Pecan Bayou, watching the water flow past.
Brown County Retired School Employees award four scholarships
Brown County Retired School Employees recently awarded 4 $250 scholarships to 4 first year teachers from one of the counties 7 public school districts. Applicants were submitted by school officials and names were drawn at the first meeting of the year.
City of Brownwood announces adjusted Labor Day schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday, Sept. 5. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 6. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tuesday’s routes will be collected...
Brookesmith ISD starts school year on high notes
Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Thursday morning:. Brookesmith ISD started the new school year with many exciting changes! The Texas Education Agency released the 2022 school ratings; the district received a grant for three new school buses; and, the cafeteria received a grant to enhance food services and nutrition.
Two deaths, 140 positive COVID results reported in last week
Pecan Valley Republican Women special meeting on homeschooling to feature Stephen Howsley
The Pecan Valley Republican Women will be hosting a special meeting on Thursday, September 8, 2022, 6:00p.m. at the Brownwood Country Club 5875 County Road 225. The Public-School classroom for the most part is being used as a weapon against national pride and unity, traditional American values, against free market capitalism or free enterprise, and against the biological and social identity of our children. Replacing our God given values to the ideology of gender fluidity, corrupting the tender minds and bodies of our children. And the list goes on. Parents are waking up to the irreparable damage being done to our children. It is vital to fight back. One option parents have to protect the education of our children is Home Schooling. It is easier than we realize and doable. Our speaker Mr. Stephen Howsley, in this special meeting will be giving information on the steps to take to make it happen. If you are Interested in beginning to homeschool or know anyone who is? Please come and listen to our speaker, Mr. Stephen Howsley.
Puttin’ Out the Fire 5K/1Mile to benefit local fire departments
The Hideout Golf Club and Resort will be hosting the 1st Annual Puttin’ Out the Fire 5K on Oct. 22. Proceeds go to support our local firefighters including Lake Bridge, Bangs, North Lake, May, Winchell, City of Brownwood, Cross Plains, and Burkett. Registration information is below. 5K/ 1 Mile-Be...
BCRW’s ‘Remembering 9/11’ meeting set for Sept. 9
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, September 9th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. We are honored to have Ben Cox, BISD Middle School Audio/Video & Robotics Teacher, as our guest speaker. Ben will talk about his visit to the 9/11 Memorial and what he felt as an American. So many Americans have forgotten what happened on that awful day; we all need to be reminded and thankful to live in our great Country. Thank you, Ben, for helping remind us what it did to our country and so many are gone but not forgotten. Sunday, September 11th will be the 21st Anniversary.
12th Annual Roaring Ranger Days set for Sept. 17-18
The Ranger Citizen Task Force presents the 12th Annual Roaring Ranger Days, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at Ranger’s old sale barn, located at 605 E. Loop 254 in Ranger. The event will feature a car show, local food truck, arts and crafts...
Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for August
During the August 2022 season of the Brown County Grand Jury, 28 true bills were returned against 27 persons. Bryce Ratliff: Possession of a Controlled Substance, State Jail Enhancement. Bradley Allen Kinsey: Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Troy Lee Daniel, Jr.: Assault Family Violence – Occlusion. Casey Phillip...
Mollie Callahan
Services for Mollie L. Sears Warner Callahan of Brownwood, Texas will be at First Baptist Church of Brownwood, Texas September 08,2022 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Zephyr Cemetery, Zephyr, Texas under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home Davis-Morris Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on September 07,2022 at Heritage Funeral Home Davis-Morris Chapel. She passed away at 12:29pm in Abilene, Texas on August 30, 2022.
Iris Lewis
Funeral Services for Iris Geraldine Lewis, age 82, of Lake Jackson, formally of Bangs, we be held September 10th, 2022. Visitation will start at 11am followed by the service at noon, with her nephew Pastor Michael Brinkley officiating under the direction of the Davis-Morris Funeral Home. Mrs. Lewis went Home...
Grass Fire Breaks Out in City of Early Residential Area
A grass fire on Sunday afternoon broke out in a residential area in the City of Early. According to information from the City of Early Police Department:. A fire between Longhorn and Rosedale threatened several homes and caused Longhorn traffic to be closed down. Early Fire department, with assistance from...
Court Records 8/26/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 19 through August 25:. Quigley, Christine Hawke, Criminal Mischief >=$100 <$750. Quigley, Christine Hawke, Criminal Trespass Habitation/Shelter. Wittke, Charity Anne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Barragan, Adrian Hegardt, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Basquez, Jesse Deleon, Possession...
Brownwood PD makes arrest for Aggravated Robbery, additional charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Friday, August 26, at approximately 6:50 a.m. officers were called to the area of Brady Avenue and 5th Street regarding a report of Theft of a Motor Vehicle. The victim reported to dispatch that known suspects, 19-year-old Amber Dawn Watson and 20-year-old Kaden Laine Slayton-Boyd stole his black SUV.
Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit announces new student award
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit recently announced a new award category for Brown County students ages 12-17 years old. The Dr. Joyce R. Wilson Student Award will be given to one student whose work is accepted into the exhibit and award the young artist with $500 along with recognition at the invitation-only VIP Awards Ceremony and Reception. Traditionally the Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit has been open only to adults ages 18 years or older to enter their work for consideration. The new student award was made possible thanks to the family of Dr. Wilson.
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Brownwood
Ben Shackelford, age 63, of Brownwood passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Graveside services for Ben will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at...
Lehnis Railroad Museum to celebrate 15th anniversary Sept. 3
Saturday, Sept. 3 will serve as the 15th anniversary celebration of the Martin & Frances Lehnis Railroad Museum. The museum project originated in 2001, and the facility opened on Sept. 17, 2007. “Fifteen years is a big deal and we thought we should celebrate that,” said Lehnis Railroad Museum curator...
