The Pecan Valley Republican Women will be hosting a special meeting on Thursday, September 8, 2022, 6:00p.m. at the Brownwood Country Club 5875 County Road 225. The Public-School classroom for the most part is being used as a weapon against national pride and unity, traditional American values, against free market capitalism or free enterprise, and against the biological and social identity of our children. Replacing our God given values to the ideology of gender fluidity, corrupting the tender minds and bodies of our children. And the list goes on. Parents are waking up to the irreparable damage being done to our children. It is vital to fight back. One option parents have to protect the education of our children is Home Schooling. It is easier than we realize and doable. Our speaker Mr. Stephen Howsley, in this special meeting will be giving information on the steps to take to make it happen. If you are Interested in beginning to homeschool or know anyone who is? Please come and listen to our speaker, Mr. Stephen Howsley.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO