Report: Ravens expected to sign RB Kenyan Drake

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
Jul 28, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, US; Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) answers questions to the media during training camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The 28-year-old was on the roster bubble in Vegas, leading to the recent announcement that he would either be traded or cut. Nothing materialized on the trade front, as expected, leaving Drake on the open market. His Raiders tenure lasted one season, as he produced 254 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns. He added 30 catches for 291 yards and another score across his 12 games played.

Despite his release causing $8M in total dead cap charges, the Raiders were willing to proceed with the move. That leaves the team with Josh Jacobs in the No. 1 spot for at least one more season, as they declined his fifth-year option, and a mix of veterans and rookies behind him. Drake will enter a similarly-crowded Ravens backfield, but he should be in line for a more significant workload.

Baltimore could have lead back J.K. Dobbins on the field for the first time since 2020 as early as Week 1, but he will not handle a full starter’s workload right away. That, coupled with the absence of backup Gus Edwards for at least the first four games of the season, leaves plenty of snaps available for other options. That list includes veteran Mike Davis and sixth-round rookie Tyler Badie.

Drake will compete with those two for a role in the build-up to the regular season. At least until Dobbins and Edwards are back to full health, he should give the team a more proven pass-catching back.

